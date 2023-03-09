The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Ethan Meggs, a high school senior at Somerset Christian School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship Finalist. He is the son of Corey and Nancy Meggs.
Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
In the 100+ years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP's way of recognizing the most exceptional of the student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
NHS cosponsors Mrs. Deborah VanHoose and Mrs. Patricia Martin agree that Ethan Meggs is an exemplary member and president.
Said Mrs. VanHoose, "He's been an outstanding, responsible and conscientious executive officer. Beyond that, Ethan's a dedicated worker in every task. He is certainly deserving of this scholarship."
At Somerset Christian School, Ethan Meggs has led as the president of NHS, serves as treasurer of his senior class, and is actively involved on his church media team. His hopes for this fall are to attend either Murray State University or Tennessee Tech University in order to study and become a civil engineer.
