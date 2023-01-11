The City of Somerset will celebrate unity, love, service, and the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16 with its annual MLK Day Unity Walk. The theme of the program is Lift Every Voice and Sing, a song considered by many as the Black National Anthem.
Observed on the third Monday in January each year, MLK Day is also known as National Acts of Service Day and is the only federal holiday designated to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
The event begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Judicial Center Plaza, at which time Lift Every Voice and Sing will play and the walk to Citizens National Bank Pavilion will begin. Upon arrival at the pavilion, Citizens Bank Marketing and Public Relations Director Rikiyah Pryor will welcome participants, followed by a brief history of the Lift Every Voice and Sing anthem and the MLK Day holiday from Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the life of Dr. King with a unity walk again after having to cancel last year’s event due to inclement weather,” Townsend said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate Dr. King’s legacy, learn from one another and recommit ourselves to serving and improving our community.”
Motivational speaker and coach Jeremy Taylor, who owns Taylor Leadership Development, will then share a message with those gathered at the pavilion. Taylor serves as a leader and role model for communities, inspiring people of all ages to reach their goals — making him a fitting person to honor Dr. King’s memory, Townsend said.
“Jeremy’s energy, fire for life and desire to help others is infectious, and the organizing committee felt his focus on personal improvement and empowerment would be the perfect message for the event,” Townsend said.
To conclude the gathering, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck will present the MLK Acts of Service Award. The award, which celebrates Somerset residents who are making a difference, was announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022 in honor of Dr. King’s legacy. The inaugural recipient of the award was Quest Counseling CEO Nathan Fisher, who was nominated for his work to shine a light on mental health and healing in the community.
For more information, e-mail Townsend at ktownsend@cityofsomerset.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.