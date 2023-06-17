Somerset Community College announced the names of those students named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The spring semester concluded in May and a total of 292 students were named to the list.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
Local President’s list honorees include the following (sorted by county, first name, last):
McCreary
Mallory Canada, John Combs, Rebecca Duncan, James Gregory, Crystal Hindla, Ryan Hollis, Nicholas Kendziorski, Hannah Neal, Ashley Silvers, Curtis Slaven, and Autumn Smith.
Pulaski
Timothy Ackerman, Trampus Anderson, Erin Atwell, Dakota Baird, David Begley, Courtney Blank, David Britt, David Brummett, James Brummett, Keli Brush, Nathaniel Burkett, Lloyd Cochran, Kayden Cooley, Kimberly Cooper, Skyler Cox, Mikah Crawford, Joshua Crockett, Maria Davis, Glenna Denny, Clyde Diamond, Chelsea Dishman, Ethan Edwards, Savanah Ezell, Israel Flores, John Ford, Victoria Garner, Adam Gibaszek, Jasmine Gibson, Bonnie Godby, Alexandria Goff, Payton Goforth, Ethan Gray, Joshua Gray, Charles Greene, Megan Greiwe, Sydney Gumm, Tiara Hacker, Melina Hammock, Fred Harris, Kristen Helton, Christopher Henderson, Hannah Kegley, Christopher Kidd, Tiara Latham, Cole Lawhorn, Crystal Lowery, Matthew Loy, Megan Martin, Joshua Mcgowan, Madison Miracle, Alesha Morrow, Kendall Mullins, Chandler Murray, Kaylee Neal, Jordyn Noel, Jean Ong Ping, Khilan Patel, Brooklyn Perkins, Madelyn Perkins, Bethany Phelps, Joseph Ping, Drew Polston, Jennifer Presley, Eric Price, Sean Price, James Pyles, Hannah Ritchey, Nicholas Roach, Daymon Roberts, Tyler Robertson, Kaylee Sandlin, Amber Scott, James Shannon, Dylan Shepherd, Casey Smith, Madison Snowden, Jami Spangler, Jacob Stamper, Castena Stevens, Gracie Strunk, Lucas Tucker, Kaylie Tudor, Cassandra Turner, Christina Vernatter, Ruth Warren, Tracy Watkins, Abigail Weddle, Ashley Wesley, Destini Wesley, Bryan Whitson, Anna Wilson, Brittany Wilson, Natalie Woodcock, Ryan York, and Chandra Young.
Wayne
Laurie Abbott, Brittany Bolen, Latisha Byrd, Adam Coffey, Brooklyn Dishman, Gretchen Dolen, Madison Hall, Taylor Massengale, Jeremiah Moore, Roxanne Morrow, Dalten Parmley, Isabelle Phillips, Christine Quetone, Bobbi Roberts, Keisha Smith, and Savannah Sumner.
