Somerset Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the names of those students named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The fall semester concluded in December and a total of 281 students were named to the list.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. President’s list honorees for the Pulaski County and Wayne County areas:
Pulaski County :
Christopher Aker
Trampus Anderson
Erin Atwell
Dakota Baird
Kaytlin Bates
Courtney Blank
Matthew Bolin
David Britt
James Brummett
Alyssa Burton
Brooks Burton
Jasey Catron
John Caudill
Lakyn Collins
William Cooley
Ethan Edwards
Savanah Ezell
Anthony French
Jr Garcia
Lee Garrett
Adam Gibaszek
Jasmine Gibson
Brianna Gibson
Marissa Graham
Tiara Hacker
Vanessa Haste
Emma Hawk
Christopher Henderson
Ryan Hogg
Nicholas Holland
Damien Hoskins
Aleah Idlewine
Christopher Kidd
Tiara Latham
Cole Lawhorn
Crystal Lowery
Megan Martin
Daniel Mason
Haley Mcalpin
Taylor Mcclure
Madison Miracle
Arlin Moore
Kendall Mullins
Chandler Murray
Charity Nickell
Jeffrey Norfleet
Madelyn Perkins
Bethany Phelps
Jalee Phelps
Taylor Phelps
Kelsey Pierce
Charles Pipalski
Drew Polston
Jennifer Presley
Sean Price
Eric Price
Hannah Ritchey
Tyler Robertson
Rachel Rose
Lauryn Sharpensteen
Jesse Simpson
Casey Smith
Madison Snowden
Timothy Sowders
Jacob Stamper
Breanna Sumner
Cameron Thomas
Cassandra Turner
Hook Van
Karen Vaught
Christina Vernatter
Brennan Walsh
Tracy Watkins
Jaxon Whitaker
Bryan Whitson
Melonie Williams
Anna Wilson
Sydney Wilson
Kala Wright
Ryan York
Wayne County:
Laurie Abbott
Brittany Bolen
Rebecca Bowlin
Corey Byrd
Latisha Byrd
Vontella Conn
Kassandra Crabtree
Brooklyn Dishman
Kristi Gregory
Brandy Hutchinson
John Kidwell
Caleb Long
Taylor Massengale
Roxanne Morrow
Isabelle Phillips
Heily Pineda
Christine Quetone
Natalie Reagan
Bobbi Roberts
Shania Shelton
Datashia Smith
Keisha Smith
Kayla Tucker
