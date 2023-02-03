SCC President's List

Somerset Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the names of those students named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The fall semester concluded in December and a total of 281 students were named to the list.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.

Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. President’s list honorees for the Pulaski County and Wayne County areas:

Pulaski County :

Christopher Aker

Trampus Anderson

Erin Atwell

Dakota Baird

Kaytlin Bates

Courtney Blank

Matthew Bolin

David Britt

James Brummett

Alyssa Burton

Brooks Burton

Jasey Catron

John Caudill

Lakyn Collins

William Cooley

Ethan Edwards

Savanah Ezell

Anthony French

Jr Garcia

Lee Garrett

Adam Gibaszek

Jasmine Gibson

Brianna Gibson

Marissa Graham

Tiara Hacker

Vanessa Haste

Emma Hawk

Christopher Henderson

Ryan Hogg

Nicholas Holland

Damien Hoskins

Aleah Idlewine

Christopher Kidd

Tiara Latham

Cole Lawhorn

Crystal Lowery

Megan Martin

Daniel Mason

Haley Mcalpin

Taylor Mcclure

Madison Miracle

Arlin Moore

Kendall Mullins

Chandler Murray

Charity Nickell

Jeffrey Norfleet

Madelyn Perkins

Bethany Phelps

Jalee Phelps

Taylor Phelps

Kelsey Pierce

Charles Pipalski

Drew Polston

Jennifer Presley

Sean Price

Eric Price

Hannah Ritchey

Tyler Robertson

Rachel Rose

Lauryn Sharpensteen

Jesse Simpson

Casey Smith

Madison Snowden

Timothy Sowders

Jacob Stamper

Breanna Sumner

Cameron Thomas

Cassandra Turner

Hook Van

Karen Vaught

Christina Vernatter

Brennan Walsh

Tracy Watkins

Jaxon Whitaker

Bryan Whitson

Melonie Williams

Anna Wilson

Sydney Wilson

Kala Wright

Ryan York

Wayne County:

Laurie Abbott

Brittany Bolen

Rebecca Bowlin

Corey Byrd

Latisha Byrd

Vontella Conn

Kassandra Crabtree

Brooklyn Dishman

Kristi Gregory

Brandy Hutchinson

John Kidwell

Caleb Long

Taylor Massengale

Roxanne Morrow

Isabelle Phillips

Heily Pineda

Christine Quetone

Natalie Reagan

Bobbi Roberts

Shania Shelton

Datashia Smith

Keisha Smith

Kayla Tucker

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you