Somerset Community College (SCC) celebrated its December graduates on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Corbin Arena.
According to SCC Registrar Jami Evans, students received 1,023 credentials: 246 two-year degrees, 93 diplomas, and 684 certificates. A total of 464 students completed the requirements necessary to graduate. 119 students walked in Friday night’s event.
At the ceremony, SCC President Dr. Carey Castle presented graduation credentials to those completing credentials in August or December 2022.
Congratulations to all the graduates, and we wish you the very best in your next adventure.
