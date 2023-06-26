The automotive training program at Somerset Community College(SCC) has received ASE Training Program accreditation by the ASE Education Foundation. SCC’s automotive program has been accredited in Master Automobile Service Technology—the highest level of program accreditation recognized by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
To achieve this coveted recognition, the school’s automotive training program underwent rigorous evaluation by the ASE Education Foundation. Nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities, and equipment were used.
“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that SCC’s graduates will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education provided by Somerset Community College, the motoring public will benefit since better repair technicians will join the work force.”
Upon completion of the evaluation, SCC became accredited by the ASE Education Foundation. The ASE Education Foundation is a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.
Sy Gammage, Automotive Technology Program Coordinator, added, “During the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to make certain that our program would meet strict industry standards, and now we are pleased to continue our ranks of the ASE accredited training programs. Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners will be assured of getting quality job applicants.”
