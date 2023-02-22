The Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their monthly on February 11 at the Pulaski County Public Library. The winners of the DAR American History Essay Contest were recognized at the meeting, with each winner reading their essay. This contest is open to Grades 5th — 8th grades and is held yearly to encourage young students to use critical thinking in both researching and writing about topics from American History.
This year’s topic was especially challenging by asking the student to imagine they were a delegate to the Second Continental Congress during the 1775-1776 session. Specifically, they were asked “What colony are you from and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?” The winners are Emma Jane Phillips, 5th grade, from Somerset Christian; and Jasmine Nettleton, 6th grade, and Jeremiah Nettleton, 8th grade , both from Science Hill Independent School.
This month’s Patriot of the Month is Lieutenant Nathan McClure (1755 — 1788), a native born Kentuckian who lived a short but eventful life. Around the time of the Revolutionary War, many pioneer settlers were moving westward from Virginia into the area now known as Kentucky. The primary wagon route through the mountains was through the Cumberland Gap. On one such journey, a patrol of soldiers from the Virginia Militia was assigned to accompany and escort the group, commanded by a young Lieutenant Nathan McClure. Having successfully passed through the gap and into Kentucky, the settlers made camp for the evening.
While they slept, a band of Cherokee Indians raided their camp, set their livestock loose, and stole most of their horses. This all in an attempt to force the settlers to leave and turn back. McClure, had other ideas. He rousted his troops, rounded up the remaining horses, and chased after the Indians while the settlers gathered the livestock. In the battle which followed, McClure’s men were victorious and succeeded in recovering the stolen horses. Unfortunately, he was fatally wounded and died before they could get him back to camp. He is buried in what is now the Daniel Boone National Forest alongside a hiking trail named in his honor.
Roberta Adams gave an interesting National Defense Minute concerning the history of German POW camps in Kentucky. Camp Breckenridge was one such camp and its history is fascinating. The property housed a staggering 1800 buildings, including a 2000 bed hospital, theater, bowling alley, 10 churches, post office, barracks, mess halls, water and sewer treatment plant, laundry facility, restaurants, stores, and more. It was meant to be active only for WWII, but when the Korean War followed, the camp was used again for training. For those interested, there is a Camp Breckenridge Museum and Arts Center as well as a website with pictures and stories about the prisoner’s life while detained at the Camp.
Kay Spillman shared, in honor of Black History Month, the interesting story behind the beloved “Aunt Jemima” persona, whose picture was on the pancake mix boxes for many years. In 2020, the Aunt Jemima Brand was retired due to criticism that the caricature was a black racist stereotype of a ‘slave mammy’. Her real name was Nancy Green, born enslaved in Kentucky in 1834. She obtained her freedom in her late teens and went to work as a servant for Judge Charles Walker in Covington, KY.
When the Walkers moved to Chicago, she moved with them to work as a family nurse and caregiver to the Walker’s two sons. In 1890 she got a job with R.T. Davis Milling Company, who was looking to employ a Black woman as a “Mammy” figure to promote their new product, a pancake mix. She was introduced as Aunt Jemima at the World’s Columbian Expo in Chicago in 1893. At her death in 1923, she had become a successful business woman, entrepreneur, human rights advocate, and missionary. She also helped found one the largest and oldest African-American Churches in Chicago. Interestingly, Kentuckians have created the Nancy Green Project in an effort to educate people about her legacy, and have creating a culinary scholarship in Green’s name that will be awarded to a minority student.
Somerset Chapter ended the meeting by welcoming two new members to DAR: Kippe Burnett and Shelly Foote.
