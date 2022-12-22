The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Somerset Chapter, held their annual Christmas meeting and luncheon (catered by Serendipity at the Orange Door) at The Bridge at First Baptist Church on Dec. 10. Their special speaker was historian Eddie Price who presented a delightful talk on how Christmas was celebrated — or not celebrated in some cases — in the American Colonies. Mr. Price is a retired history teacher who has written several award-winning books such as “Widder’s Landing” and “One Drop – A Slave”; and is a popular Humanities Council speaker.
He began by stating that the European immigrants brought their religious and ethnic beliefs with them from their home countries, and described the various differences of Christmas celebrations throughout the New England, Middle, and Southern colonies. Firstly, the New England Colonies celebrations would make “Ebenezer Scrooge” and “The Grinch” right at home. The puritan influence was strict and pervasive. They forbade any display of holiday spirit by imposing a five shilling fine for anyone caught enjoying the ‘spirits’ of the holiday. Their concern was the frivolity and often licentiousness of drunken parties was often the aftermath of holiday celebrations – and therefore banned from the public sphere. Secondly, in the Middle Colonies, Quakers treated Christmas as any other day of the year.
Presbyterians did not hold formal services until they noticed that their members were heading to the Anglican church to observe Christmas. But it was the Dutch and German settlers who brought many lively traditions to the Middle Colonies – such as baking, “Christmas pyramids” and Saint Nicholas. And finally, Christmas in the Southern Colonies included feasts, dancing, hunting, visiting, and church services. Decorations of winter greenery — holly, laurel, ivy, rosemary and mistletoe – added beauty to the occasion. Mr. Price included a special reading from a person’s private diary who had attended such a celebration at George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon.
Eddie Price summarized that the best take away from these stories is that all of the immigrants, colonists, and folks of different faiths were observing Christmas in some fashion. They all were cognizant of Christ’s birth, life and message; they celebrated Christmas (or did not celebrate) for their own various reasons based on their heritage, learning and experience. One important fact to note is that we as a country finally coalesced around Christmas and its celebrations over 100 years after the Colonial Period in 1870 when Christmas was finally recognized as an official federal holiday.
A special recognition was made to the following ladies celebrating their special anniversaries with the DAR:
10 years: Dr. Brenda Jobson, Nancy Lucero, Louanna Purcell, Donna Shaffer, Joy Simpson, and Stephanie Wallen
25 years: Carolyn Crowhurst
30 years: Wanda Harper
40 years: Sue Hall
