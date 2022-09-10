SEPT. 17, 1953
Flynn was in
Charles Flynn won a $20 second prize for the best demonstration on safe driving at the Kentucky State Fair Sunday even though he is in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington with polio.
David Hughes of Somerset took Flynn’s place and won the prize on the stricken youth’s behalf.
The contest was a part of “Tomorrow’s Travelers Pageant,” a state-wide safe driving contest matching the 16 boys who won regional driving try-outs.
An 18 year old Murray boy won first prize, a shiny new car.
Red Cross budget
A $3,039 budget has been approved for the Pulaski County Red Cross chapter.
Paying a price
Dewitt Roy, arrested last week after a wild chase by city police, was fined $120.70 in police court Tuesday.
Liquor behind arrests
The Somerset Police Department made 22 arrests last week, Most of the offenses involved liquor.
Remodeling underway
The Hughes Department store is being remodeled this week. Last month a tile front entrance was completed.
New business
Dowdy’s Pottery Store now open for business at Market and Zachary.
Waddle killed
One person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday afternoon in an automobile-truck collision four miles east of Somerset on State Highway 192.
Jason Waddle, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Waddle of Alcalde, was killed instantly. Harrison L. Ping, 30, of Colo, suffered a cerebral concussion and minor cuts and abrasions. Ping was taken to the Somerset City Hospital. His condition is fair. Both were riding in the automobile.
Zoning question
A test of the legality of the zoning ordinance adopted by Somerset in 1945 is looming in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Attacking the ordinance are Mr. and Mrs. Everett Weise, whose bid to build a service station at the intersection of Easr Mt. Vernon and Jasper streets has been held up because the ordinance designates the area as a residential section.
Forty-eight head of cattle sold for $19,950 as the Pulaski County Aberdeen Angus Association at its 4th annual sale and show.
A Blackcap Bessie brought the highest price. Owned by Maplemere Farm, she brought $2,260. The highest selling bull was owned by Jesse Gibson and daughter of Bronston and brought $840.
The grand champion female was Blackcap Princess of C2D, owned by Sammy and Richard Conatser of Burnside. The grand champion bull was Gaylolier Bandolier Prince, owned by James Gibson and daughter.
The reserve champion female was Maplemere Eulima 1032, owned by Maplemere Farm.
The reserve champion bull was owned by Charlie Correll and son of Somerset.
Football Friday
Somerset takes on Middlesboro Friday night. Season tickets at special rates on sale at M/ L/ Gover Store and Harry’s Style Center.
Still going on ?
The Nancy High School will have a Fall Festival Friday night from 6:30p.m. on.
Oh, baby !
Clapps baby food, two jars for 29 cents at A&P.
We’re almost safe
“We had enough people working to make it our smoothest operation yet.” Burrell Howard, local Ground Observer Corps supervisor, said after a four-hour air raid test here Sunday afternoon.
The post’s strength was bolstered by 17 new volunteers, 10 of them members of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Mr. Howard said the women made the calls to the Knoxville, Tennesseee, Air Defense Filter Center. Nine planes were reported during the exercise, which lasted from 1 to 5 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol and Army National Guard planes took part in the test.
Howard urged other Somerset residents to join their friends and neighbors in serving with the Observer Corps.
“We have about half the number of volunteers needed to adequately maintain the local post, Howard pointed out.
“Remember, there will be no prelude to the next war,” he said.
“It will start with the crash of bombs that will spell death to thousands of Americans. That is why we cannot afford to relax our vigilance, even for a moment. Not while Russia still has about one thousand long-range bombers massed within flying distance of the United States.
“Our Air Force and Army Anti-Aircraft defense are still on round-the-clock duty guarding against the threat of enemy air attack. and they still need the help of an active and alert Ground Observer Corps to detect low-flying enemy planes that may sneak under our radar network.”
Members of the B&PW Club enrolled were Alice B. Hussing, Zelma Hayden, Stella Colyer, Ruth Day, Jennie Nunnelly, Marjorie Knauer, Jean Fisher, Lucille Doyle, Zula Lanham, and Irene Vertrees.
Others enrolled were James Turpen, T. O. Phillips, William Shadoan, Harold Davis, R. A, Wilson, Lewis Henderson, and William Tibballs.
Legion plans park
Three members of Pulaski Post No. 38, American Legion, were named to the board of directors of a non-profit corporation which is being formed to establish a Legion recreation park on Lake Cumberland.
Appointed were Homer Neikirk, William M. Hardwick, post commander, and L. A. Lock, post adjutant.
POW is home
Sgt. Carol Keeney returned to his home near Ruth for the first time in almost four years. He had spent 31 months in a North Korean Prisoner of War Camp.
When he arrived home, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Keeney, had retired for the night. His mother broke into tears when she saw him, and embraced. His father brushed away some water from his eyes and greeted him in a broken voice.
Sgt. Keeney will be honored with a welcome home celebration in front of the Courthouse. The ceremonies will begin with a parade led by the Somerset High School Band.
“They treated us awfully rough in prison camp,” the 23-year-old said, “but I am in good health now.” He lost 32 pounds and was in solitary confinement for a month and a half.
Sgt. Keeney, freed in the prisoner exchange in Korea, arrived in Somerset by bus after flying from San Francisco to Lexington. He was met at the bus station by Jim Slaughter and Richard Fuller. After visiting his sisters, Faye and Eva Dell Keeney in Somerset, he was driven to his home by Mr. Fuller.
First Baptist revival
Dr. Preston L. Ramsey, pastor at First Baptist Church in Somerset, announces a revival Sept. 27- Oct. 4, featuring evangelist Rev. Vincent Corvera of Greenville, South Carolina. Rev. Harry Hampsher of Murray will lead the singing.
West Somerset winners
West Somerset Softball team added a couple more trophies to its showcase after winning the London Softball Tournament. Members are Homer Ramsey, Fred Creekmore, Buster Stigall, Clayton Sneed, Charles Coomer, Howard Lee, Wallace Richardson, Ray Pike, Lawrence Burton, Howard Burton, Billy Edwards, Bobby Claunch, Cleo Girdler, Donald Tarter, Leroy Hines, and Horace Keith.
Commented
