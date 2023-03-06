Somerset Police Chief William Hunt has been appointed to the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) board of directors, serving as a representative of the law enforcement community.
Hunt — named the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Chief of the Year in 2020 and currently serving as KACP’s president — has spent his 26-year career in law enforcement with the Somerset Police Department, the last six years as its chief of police. He joins 68 KLC board members in developing an annual legislative agenda, providing legislative strategy, and reviewing policy issues.
Hunt is frequently called upon to testify before the Kentucky General Assembly as an expert witness on legislative issues that affect the law enforcement community. He said he looks forward to helping inform policy through KLC that not only makes law enforcement in Kentucky stronger but makes Somerset stronger as well.
“It is an honor to be chosen to serve my community in this capacity,” Hunt said. “I will enjoy learning about the issues that affect Kentucky cities and the ways in which this board can be the voice for those issues. [KLC Executive Director] J.D. [Chaney] and [Director of Public Affairs] Bryanna [Carroll] are outstanding champions for the law enforcement community and I look forward to working with them on a new level to protect the interests of cities across the Commonwealth.”
In addition to serving as president of KACP, Hunt is Kentucky’s representative to the State Association of Chiefs of Police, a position that serves as a liaison to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is also a member of the Kentucky 911 Advisory Council, serves as chairman of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, and is a member of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Chaney thanked Hunt for his willingness to serve.
“The KLC Board of Directors is a group of city officials who are passionate about building better communities and a stronger Kentucky,” Chaney said. “Chief Hunt will be a great addition to the board.”
The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal agencies since 1927. The League provides cities with various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.
