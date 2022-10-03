The Somerset Police Department congratulates Lieutenant Greg Guffey on his successful completion of The Academy of Police Supervision (APS). Held on the campus of The Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, KY APS is a three-week, 122-hour leadership training program.
“I commend Lt. Guffey for this accomplishment.” Chief William Hunt said. “Not only has he met the challenge of holding an essential leadership role in our department, but by successfully completing this demanding course of instruction shows his deep commitment to continuing to improve himself and improve Somerset Police Department.”
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.
“The APS program is an invaluable step in leadership training,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “I am excited to see how you will take this knowledge back to your departments and use it to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead.”
