Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog in the River Valleys into Dawn... Clear skies, light winds, and lingering low-level moisture are helping areas of valley fog to develop and become dense early this morning. This fog will continue to expand through the rest of the night but likely remain the thickest in the river valleys. Visibilities will be below a quarter of a mile at times in the thickest of the fog. Be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights when you encounter any fog. Additionally, a few sheltered locations may also pick up some patchy frost into dawn, outside of the fog areas and mainly for northwest parts of the area.