U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers welcomed Megan Speck and Camden Harris, both college students from Somerset, Kentucky as summer interns.
“The internship program opens the door for students to gain first-hand experience in public service and helping folks across southern and eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “It’s exciting to see local students, like Megan and Camden, who want to lead this next generation through public service and community involvement.”
Camden attends the University of Louisville where he is studying English and Political Science. He plans to attend Law School and continue serving the public.
“It has been an extraordinary experience to intern for Congressman Rogers. Both he and his incredible staff have given me every opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the legislative process,” said Harris, who interned in the Washington office. “As both Dean of the House and Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science, Congressman Rogers brings a wealth of experience and passion to Capitol Hill. His entire office works tirelessly for the people of Eastern Kentucky, and it has been an honor to play a role in this service.”
Megan attends Eastern Kentucky University where she is majoring in Occupational Therapy. She is the daughter of former Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck and enjoys giving back to her community.
“Congressman Rogers is a legend. It has been an honor to learn more about his passion for public service and how to effectively help the people in our region who he represents in Washington,” said Speck, an intern in the Somerset District Office. “It’s amazing to see how many different issues Congressman Rogers and his staff assists with on a daily basis, and I’m happy to help any way that I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.