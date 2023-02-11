Dr. Don Brown, Somerset-based vascular surgeon and award-winning physician, announced the expansion of clinic services from his practice, Southern Kentucky Vascular to London, Ky.
“Our mission is to provide our patients with the most advanced vascular medical care. We are happy and excited to add London as our first regional clinic location,” Brown said.
After practicing in Bowling Green for more than 15 years, Dr. Brown has recently opened a vascular clinic and procedure center in Somerset.
“This community and our surrounding region has a serious need. Rural patients deserve state-of-the-art care as much as residents who live closer to large facilities,” he added.
Dr. Brown will begin offering dedicated appointment times for London-area patients starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
London location: 503 Spivey Ln, London, KY 40741; Appointments: Mon-Tue; Hours: 9am — 12pm
Somerset location: 25 MedPark Dr. Suite 3, Somerset, KY 42503; Appointments: Mon-Fri; Hours: 9am — 5pm
Dr. Brown is a board certified vascular surgeon who treats: Peripheral Arterial Disease, Venous Disease, Aneurysmal Disease, Dialysis Access, Carotid Disease, and Varicose Veins.
Patients and referring physicians who would like to consult with Dr. Brown should schedule appointments online at southernkentuckyvascular.com or call 606-531-4100.
