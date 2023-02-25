The 2022 Business of the Year Award Winner in the 21-50 Employee Category was Somerset’s Chick-fil-A.
Serving communities across the country with more than 2,400 restaurants, customers can find Chick-fil-A inside airports, malls, college campuses, in the heart of Manhattan and nestled among the thousands of busy streets connecting neighborhoods in 47 states and Washington D.C.
Chick-fil-A Somerset has quickly made a mark in this community since opening on January 16, 2020.
Each Chick-fil-A restaurant is a locally owned, small business operated by an independent franchise operator who is committed to the community he or she serves.
Chick-fil-A believes in the importance of supporting local communities through fundraisers, charitable donations and getting involved with causes that matter to their guests.
Owner / Operator, Christen Bohanon has been diligent in making sure she invests not only time in our community, but in the lives of her team members.
Christen has partnered with organizations such as Be The Village, the local Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Leadership Lake Cumberland, Pulaski County Little League and many more.
While there are countless ways to make an impact, Chick-fil-A knows a nourishing meal is a critical need for many people in the Somerset community.
Weekly surplus food donations are made to The Bethany House though Chick-fil-A’s “Shared Table Program,” which helps fight food insecurity and reduce food waste.
Chick-fil-A’s founder Truett Cathy left a legacy of generosity and service that has been instilled in each operator that is selected to run a restaurant. Since opening in 2020, over a dozen local team members have received over $15,000 in Chick-fil-A Scholarships to help with continuing education.
Chick-fil-A has been the #1 fast food chain in customer service over the last 8-years, which has been essential to the success of this company.
Over the past two years, Christen’s passion and kindness to develop leaders and invest in over 200 team members lives has been a priority. Her selfless giving of her time and commitment to her restaurant has allowed her team to impact the community of Somerset with a servant’s heart.
