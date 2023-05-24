Each year since 2006, June 15th has been recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is a time for communities to recognize and better understand abuse and neglect among older persons.
WEAAD serves as a call-to-action for individuals, organizations, and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Each year, thousands of older persons are abused, neglected, and exploited. WEAAD supports the United Nations International Plan of Action acknowledging the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. A key to WEAAD is a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons, raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.
Tommy Ross, South Central Bank CEO, whole-heartedly supports WEAAD. “We want our senior customers to know we are here for them, and we have resources available to help prevent financial loss through deception by others”. According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration on Aging, elders lose more than $2.6 billion annually due to elder financial abuse.Ginny Acree, Bank Secrecy/Anti-Money Laundering Officer with South Central Bank, has been very active in fighting financial abuse against elder persons.
“We in the banking industry see a lot of scams that target our elder customers. Some seem very innocent in nature but can be very harmful. We want to protect, especially the most vulnerable, from being taken advantage of”, says Acree. SCB will be offering resources to help anyone understand the full scope of financial elder abuse. To keep our elder customers safe from financial neglect, they may visit any of our local offices and pick up guidelines on staying financially safe. You can even visit our website, SouthCentralBank.com/WEAAD/, for more information.
For additional information about WEADD and South Central Bank, contact Allen Handley, Marketing Coordinator Allen.Handley@SouthCentralBank.com.
