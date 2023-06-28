With the overwhelming popularity of the Commonwealth Journal's SEKY…life in Southeast Kentucky monthly magazine, even more copies will be delivered across the city and county!
Beginning this week, an additional 6,200 magazines will be delivered to various postal routes in the Somerset and Pulaski area. This brings the print run to 10,000 copies. In addition, Commonwealth Journal subscribers will continue to receive SEKY in their newspaper. If you don’t get a copy in the mail, free copies are available at the two local Krogers, Circle K, Midland Farms and Liquor Emporium.
Each month, SEKY magazine features a variety of uniquely themed stories about local people, businesses, organizations, landmarks and places to visit. With several interesting features, surrounded by a collection hi-res glossy photos, Southeast Kentucky magazine is a must for every home's coffee table.
Whether it is included in your daily Commonwealth Journal newspaper, delivered directly to your home or obtained at one of the several featured business, SEKY magazine is sure to entertain everyone in your family with a variety of human interest stories each month.
