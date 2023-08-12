Southern Corn Rust was found this week in the Northern Part of Pulaski County. Southern rust of corn is caused by the fungus Puccinia polysora. Although generally considered a “tropical disease,” southern rust can occur in important corn production areas of the United States and Canada.
Southern rust fungus produces raised structures called pustules, which rupture the outer leaf tissue (epidermal tissue). The pustules contain masses of colored spores called urediniospores. Southern rust pustules are orange to tan, circular or oval, and about 1/16 inch (1.5 millimeters) in diameter.
The majority of these pustules develop on upper leaf surfaces. You can rub rust spores off leaves, which will leave orange to tan streaks of spores on fingers or clothing. Late in the season, the fungus may form brown to black pustules known as telia (which contain teliospores). Pustules are usually first observed in the middle or upper plant canopy in isolated “hot spots” of rust activity. These hot spots are often at the ends of rows along field borders. Secondary infections near initial infections are numerous and densely clustered on leaves. Pustules are often surrounded by light-green to yellow (chlorotic) halos, which are evident on the underside of a leaf.
In severe cases, pustules may also develop on husks, leaf sheaths, and ear shanks. When conditions favor rust development, the infection cycle continually repeats and causes secondary infections. The period between when a plant is infected and when the fungus develops pustules and spores can be as short as nine days when conditions are favorable. Each pustule can produce spores for up to eight days, which distributes thousands of spores that can cause secondary infections. When conditions that favor disease development last for a prolonged period, southern rust severity can quickly reach epidemic levels. Because favorable conditions for southern rust are more common in the southern United States, the disease is typically more problematic in these areas.
Each year, spores produced on corn in southern states move north during the cropping season. Southern rust’s severity and impact in the major U.S. Corn Belt states and Ontario depend on when it develops in the region and on how favorable conditions are for the disease.
Southern rust fungus uses the plant’s nutrients for growth and reproduction, which affects grain fill and ultimately reduces yields. Rust pustules also rupture leaf epidermal tissue, which can interfere with the regulation of water loss by stomata (microscopic openings on the surface of leaves). Consequently, severe rust outbreaks make it harder for plants to use water efficiently, so infected plants may exhibit symptoms of mild drought stress. In severe cases, these infections may predispose plants to secondary infections by stalk rot pathogens, which leads to lodging. Yield losses up to 45 percent have been reported with severe disease.
Foliar Fungicides are effective at protecting uninfected leaf tissue from southern rust; however, there currently is no economic threshold for fungicide applications. Factors to consider include corn stage of development, yield potential, threat or observation of southern rust in the field or region, type of irrigation, and environmental conditions that favor disease development. Applying fungicides between the silking (R1) and milk (R3) stages when southern rust has been detected are most beneficial at protecting corn yield potential. However, additional applications may be needed for season long crop protection, depending on the timing of disease onset.
Applying a fungicide to field corn within two weeks (50 percent starch line) of physiological maturity (black layer) is unlikely to provide an economic benefit. The Corn Disease Working Group updates foliar fungicide efficacy guides each year that contain more specific information about fungicide modes of action and commercial availability. For a current fungicide list, see Diseases of Corn: Fungicide Efficacy for Control of Foliar Corn Diseases (Purdue Extension publication BP-160-W), available from the Education Store, edustore. purdue.edu
You can track Southern Rust movement through the Integrated Pest Information Platform for Extension and Education (iPiPE) helps track the movement of southern rust throughout the season. It is available online at ext.ipipe.org.
Information collected at https://crop-protection-network.s3.amazonaws.com/publications/cpn-2009-southern-rust.pdf
