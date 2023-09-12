SW FFA

Chris McDonald (left) and Mallory McDonald, agriculture teachers and FFA advisors, at Southwestern High School hold their plaque for the VOYA Unsung Heroes Award.

 Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School's Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter was chosen as a national winner of the VOYA Unsung Heroes Award. This award recognizes innovative classroom instruction and provides programs with a grant to fund the project. Southwestern's Ag Department and FFA is creating a school farm to enhance learning in Animal Science and Agriculture Mechanics. Students will be able to grow produce and raise small animals.

They will be responsible for planning, care, and marketing of commodities from the farm as well. Produce and animals will be sold in the community to sustain the project annually, while produce from the farm will be used in a farm-to-table project to provide other students with access to fresh, nutritious food. The grant will purchase equipment and building materials for the school farm.

