Somerset Police Department Detective Sergeant Justin Creech recently completed the Crime Scene Technician portion of the Kentucky Criminalistics Academy, located at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond, Ky.
The Kentucky Criminalistics Academy is an intensive 10-week course divided into two informative five-week sessions. Instructors consist of crime scene and forensic experts from all branches of law enforcement.
Det. Sgt. Creech completed the first portion of the academy, a five-week course certifying him as a Crime Scene Technician. This portion of the academy covers Digital Photography, Advanced Latent Print Development, Forensic Mapping and many other aspects of investigating a crime scene.
“I am grateful for Detective Sergeant Creech’s willingness to commit to this advanced and extensive training," Somerset Police Chief William Hunt stated. "Not only will this help the Somerset Police Department, but our entire community will benefit through our partnership with Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force because we will be even more prepared to handle critical criminal investigations.”
Det. Sgt. Creech is a 14-year veteran of the Somerset Police Department and was accepted into the Criminalistics Academy after a thorough juried selection process based on his experience, knowledge and abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.