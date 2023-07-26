The Somerset Police Department announced the promotion of Captain Josh Wesley to the rank of major and position of assistant chief.
Major Wesley began his service with SPD in 2006 and has served in multiple roles in his time with the department. Those roles include being a member of the Honor Guard, high-risk warrant team, field training officer, field training supervisor, and as a supervisor since 2012 when he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Major Wesley went on to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2017, the role in which he served until being promoted to patrol captain in 2022.
Major Wesley will now begin serving in his new role as the assistant chief, following a command staff restructuring that is taking place to better position SPD for the future. Major Wesley’s position will now include supervision of all three divisions of the SPD: patrol, criminal investigations, and administrative.
