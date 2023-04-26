More than 50 Special Olympics athletes from Pulaski, Russell and Wayne counties will compete at the Area 6 Track and Field Meet on Saturday, April 29 at the Southwestern High School track. This is more than double the total who competed in the event a year ago. The event gets underway with Opening Ceremonies, including the parade of athletes, at 9:45 a.m. The competition begins at 10:15 a.m..
This is the third of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 13 in Louisville.
The Area 6 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide this year. In all, more than 900 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state are expected to participate in area track and field competitions this year.
Participants in the Spring Games automatically qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games to be held June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
The Special Olympics Kentucky track and field season is made possible by the support of our Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota.
For more information about the Area 6 Spring Games or about the Special Olympics track and field program, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Vice President of Field and Outreach Services Kim Satterwhite at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at ksatterwhite@soky.org.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.
In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 8,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.