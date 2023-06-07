With the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) has become the official hub entity for the Cumberlands Chapter of the Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, or KY FAME.
KY FAME, a state organization of FAME USA, is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement career pathway, apprenticeship-style educational programs that will create a pipeline of highly skilled workers. KY FAME has 12 chapters, each affiliated with the Kentucky Community and Technical College and industry partners in their respective areas.
For the Cumberlands region, that includes Somerset Community College and 22 employers in the region. Many times, the participating businesses run KY FAME chapters — but in the Cumberlands region, industry partners were finding it difficult to maintain operations and run the KY FAME program at the same time. So they turned to SPEDA for help, President and CEO Chris Girdler said.
“With the success we have seen taking the Lake Cumberland Training Consortium under our umbrella thanks to the dedicated work of our CFO Jessica Carlton, we felt like we could be an asset to the KY FAME organization and help strengthen the pipeline of skilled workers to our industrial community,” Girdler said. “SPEDA has forged great working relationships with Somerset Community College and our top manufacturers through training, networking, and workforce development programs. So coming on board to help grow and support the KY FAME chapter is a great fit for all involved.”
Once students apply to be accepted into KY FAME, they begin work on a combination education/training program to earn certification as an Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT). They attend classes at Somerset Community College two days a week and work 24 hours a week for one of those local employers – all while being paid a competitive wage for their work. After five semesters they will have earned an associate degree in Applied Science in Industrial Maintenance Technology-Advanced Manufacturing Technician Track, 68 to 71 college credit hours, two years of work experience, and the AMT certification.
KY FAME industry partners include American Woodmark, Chism Automation, Baxters North America, UGN, Team Modern, AppHarvest, DuraFlame, Camtech Manufacturing Solutions, East KY Power Cooperative, Borden Dairy, Meggitt, Firestone, CCI Industrial Services, Cobb, Stephens Pipe & Steel, Tarter, Tyson, Jones Plastics, ABC, Highlands, TTAI and MPI Custom Doors & Frames.
SPEDA will administer the chapter’s finances, encourage and promote employer support and engagement and support and oversee marketing and events. Carlton has worked to recertify the chapter through the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office and establish appropriate tax records and identification numbers. The Cumberlands Chapter hosted its first signing day June 7 under this new organizational structure, signing nine students.
“Developing our workforce is crucial to economic growth and remains one of our top priorities,” Girdler said. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with our industrial community in this way, providing a level of support that allows them to excel at their day-to-day operations while we help strengthen their workforce pipeline.”
