Celebrating our healthcare heroes is certainly top-of-mind these days as we continue to fight COVID-19. But at SPEDA, we want to celebrate them every day — for the outstanding, state-of-the-art care our regional hospital and physician practices bring to our community, and the excellent partners they are in advancing our local economy.
Access to comprehensive health services in a community improves its quality of life significantly. The healthcare industry in Somerset-Pulaski County is thriving, providing residents with myriad options for general and specialty care, cancer treatment, and physical and mental health therapy services. The medical community’s premier business and professional park is also flourishing, offering a campus that will mix physician offices with financial institutions and quality-of-life amenities.
In the third installment of our community video series filmed in early February, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler speaks with the leaders of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and MedPark West about the importance of health care to Somerset-Pulaski County’s economy. Watch the video and help us spread the word about our extraordinary medical community.
The video can be viewed at somersetkyleads.com.
