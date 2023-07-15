We have reached the middle of July! This weekend, we are continuing our look back at July of 1973 – 50 years ago.
On a national level, President Nixon was battling pneumonia, but that didn’t gain the sympathy of Watergate investigators who were continuing to press his office to release recordings. With their elected President in hot water, Republican leaders in Kentucky started pointing out the downfalls of Democratic politicians. (Ah, political fingerpointing. Some things never change, huh?)
On a local level, some city leaders, particularly the mayor, were stalling on making decisions about bringing a new hospital to town. A petition was circulating to gauge interest in a wet/dry election, with strong feelings stirring about the issue on both sides. And a group of teens was wreaking havoc in the Garland Road area, and residents were fed up with the nonsense. Don’t miss the brief mention of future CJ sports editor and current managing editor Steve Cornelius, back when he was playing baseball instead of writing about it.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1973, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
Hospital Request Lies Dormant on Mayor’s Desk
Plans for the expansion and renovation of Somerset City Hospital are presently at a standstill. The cost of financing the multi-million dollar project and paying back loan money to the federal government has caused Somerset’s Mayor Jesse Wilson to hesitate on approving an application for federal loan money. In order for the hospital and its Municipal Hospital Commission to proceed with the project, an application for a federal loan from the Hill-Burton Program must be submitted as soon as possible. Presently the hospital’s application for some $4,073,000 in federal money is lying on Mayor Wilson’s desk awaiting his signature and the approval of City Council. The Municipal Hospital Commission, in its regular meeting Monday night had hoped that the loan application would pass through City Council with little difficulty during its Monday night session. The application remained in the mayor’s office and was never mentioned during the council meeting. ... When asked about the application yesterday, Mayor Wilson said that he could not take any action on the application until he has been authorized to do so by the Hospital Committee of City Council. …Mayor Wilson said he is reluctant to apply for federal loan money because he doesn’t want to place another financial burden on the people of Somerset. “It is my understanding that we cannot get a loan without raising the room rates at City Hospital considerably,” the mayor stated. “We are now exploring the idea of entering into an agreement with Extendicare, Inc., without creating a financial obligation to the people of Somerset like in the past,” he continued. “We retired the hospital bonds this year and I don’t want to put another tax program on the people of Somerset, Pulaski County and adjoining counties,” Mayor Wilson emphasized.
Projected Deficit at Hospital Concerns Committee
The chairman of city council’s hospital committee has called on the Municipal Hospital Commission to provide answers to questions which have arisen about the present financial condition of Somerset City Hospital. Councilman Paul Floyd told a joint meeting of the committee and the commission last night that he has information which indicates that the city-owned hospital may have a deficit of as much as $800,000 during the current fiscal year which ends in April 1974. … “We can’t stand a deficit such as predicted for this year and stay in business,” Floyd observed. A more optimistic viewpoint was expressed by Clifford Brown, a member of the hospital commission’s finance committee. He noted that the commission recently has adopted a balanced budget for the current fiscal year, and said that if it is possible for the hospital to operate within the limits established by the budget, there will be no deficit. … The State Health Planning Council has approved a Certificate of Need for a 160-bed hospital in Somerset. This includes a 47-bed addition and renovation of the present 113 beds. The approval was granted on the basis of city council’s adoption of a regional concept for the local hospital. Under this plan, the Somerset hospital would provide secondary health care to Clinton, McCreary, Wayne and Pulaski counties, and specialized care for Adair, Casey, Russell, Lincoln, Rockcastle, Whitley and Laurel counties. … The city was told that up to 80 per cent of the cost of the hospital expansion would be financed by the federal government under the regional concept. Apparently this is not the case. Mayor Wilson obviously fears that the city might be forced to borrow the entire amount of the expansion costs which is estimated in the neighborhood of $8 million. … Brown doubts that a private hospital, burdened with taxation, can provide services as economically as a municipally operated institution. Brown further pointed out that the city-owned hospital furnishes some needed services, even in money-losing situations. He expressed grave doubts that a private enterprise institution would do this.
Mrs. Wiese Seeks Nomination as City Judge
Mrs. Pauline B. Wiese, 123 South Central Avenue, has announced that she will be a candidate for Somerset City Judge in the general election in November. … A legal secretary for 25 years, Mrs. Wiese worked for 13 years with the late Commonwealth Attorney Russell Jones. She was born in Somerset on January 18, 1924, the daughter of Mrs. Marenis Dalton Edwards and the late Dan Barnett. She is married to Everett A. Wiese and they are the parents of five children: Paul Wiese, Mrs. Tom “Martina” Gilkey, Mrs. David “Mary Angela” Gifford, Joe Pat Wiese, and Phillip Wiese. They also have ten grandchildren
Camp Hope Begins Third Year
Camp Hope will begin its week full of fun for the (disabled) children of Pulaski County on Monday, July 16, at 9 a.m. The camp, which will serve more than 30 campers this year, is under the sponsorship of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club for the third consecutive year, “thanks to the overwhelming support of the community,” according to Mrs. Ron Coldiron, public relations director for the Camp. The campers will enjoy such special activities as miniature golf, pony rides, fire truck rides, and they will even go on a nature treasure hunt in addition to the regularly planned programs.
CD Installing Siren
The local Civil Defense organization is preparing a countywide alert warning plan for Pulaski County, according to James O. Burdine, director. The alert system can be used as a fire, tornado or air raid warning. When the entire plan is operative, it will give practically all areas of the county, except possibly some remote and eastern and southeastern sections, an effective warning device, Burdine said. A three-signal, three-phase warning siren currently is being installed in the Nancy community as a part of the system. The siren, which has an effective radius of two miles and can be heard for up to five miles, depending on weather conditions, was purchased with funds supplied by the Nancy Fire Department and Civil Defense. … It will be located at Sumpter Post No. 1, about a mile and a half east of Nancy. The fire siren on the new Sallee Street substation in Somerset also will be a part of the countywide alert warning system, Burdine noted. … A warning plan also has been prepared for the Science Hill and Eubank communities, the Civil Defense director noted. No formal proposal, however, has been presented to the governing bodies of the two towns for the combination project which will cost in the neighborhood of $4,500, Burdine observed. … Nothing at all has been done yet in the eastern parts of the county because of the absence of an organized fire department in the area or a community of sufficient size to support the project, he noted. An encoder will be installed at the Somerset Fire Department with a capacity to activate individual sirens in any part of the county that is connected to the system. Hopefully, when the alert warning system is operative, a single telephone number will be used in the entire county to report a fire, Burdine said.
Gas Availability a Concern
Among Pulaski County residents who will be taking vacation trips by automobile this summer, there is a new concern--whether they will be able to get gasoline whenever they need it. Should they cancel their plans? The U.S. Department of Transportation says: “No. The situation is worrisome but not that serious.” The American Automobile Association agrees. It states that there may be a few localities where gas will be in such short supply that it will be doled out, but it will be obtainable. Confronting the travelers also, will be higher costs for just about everything they need. They will have to pay more for food, for lodging, for gas and oil and for tolls in some places. The findings are based upon a general survey of vacation travel costs throughout the country, released by the AAA. Its figures indicate that a Pulaski County couple will be spending approximately $52 a day this year, traveling on an average scale. That is about $6 more than in 1971, when a similar survey was made. … The AAA report also answers, for Pulaski County car owners, the all-important question of how much it is costing them per year to own and operate their cars. The current average is now $1,647 a year for a standard size car in the medium price range, equipped with automatic transmission, power steering and power brakes, driven 10,000 miles annually. The total includes fixed and variable costs. … On this basis, Pulaski County residents are spending some $30,518,000 a year on the 18,530 cars in use locally.
Thompson Confident of Wet Victory
“I am sure that once the wet-dry issue goes before the polls, the people will vote for it, I am almost positive of that,” James Thompson, spokesman for the Pulaski Countians for Better Business Progress, said this morning. … Thompson noted that the group has collected “quite a few” petitions and is very close to having enough names to file for a local option election in the city. “We have close to 90 per cent of the signatures needed for the city election,” he said. … As for the county petitions, Thompson said that in the past five weeks the group has obtained several hundred signatures on the county petitions, but quite a few are still out, he reported. “We’re closer percentage wise to the city than the county at this point,” he remarked. … Concerning the opposition the group has received from various local religious leaders, Thompson said, “I don’t think that the орposition is trying to use dishonorable tactics any more. They have found out that the people resented what they were doing before.” Rev. Eldred M. Taylor, pastor of the First Baptist Church, has said that if a petition were filed, the names on the petition would be published in advertisements and-or on handbills and distributed privately. “That type of tactic is not going to help them much,” Thompson said, “and many were antagonized by the threats of exposing their names. I have had people call me as a direct result of that threat and tell me they wanted a petition to sign,” he continued.
Child Injured in Accident
A car-bicycle accident at the corner of Huffaker Street and Speedway Drive yesterday afternoon sent a Somerset youth to City Hospital where he was treated and released. Gerald E. Meece, 8, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Meece, 112 Speedway Drive, was struck by (a Somerset man,) who was traveling east on Speedway Drive. Meece was traveling north on Huffaker on his bicycle, approaching the intersection to turn right and go east on Speedway when he was struck, according to Somerset Police Department.
Chamber Hears Complaint of Vandalism, Indecency
A Dayton, Ohio, man has complained to the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Garland Road property owners about vandalism, drinking and indecency in their area. Don C. Thompson, in a letter addressed to Gov. Wendell Ford and a copy sent to the C of C, said he was writing as representative of approximately 156 property owners in the Garland Road area of Lake Cumberland. Chamber President Kenneth C. Bean read the letter at yesterday’s luncheon meeting of the C of C. “As you know, this county is dry ... yet the area where Caney Branch enters South Fork River is no longer a place for family swimming or fishing ... since a band of teenagers are permitted to lay on the road drunk and sometimes indecent,” Thompson wrote. He continued: “Most of us have new mobile homes or cottages and pay taxes on approximately $10,000. We all trade in Burnside and Somerset, yet you don’t dare stay away too long or your residence will be broken into and vandalized.” Thompson said many of the property owners are inclined to carry weapons or booby-trap their residences. … “We are at a loss to know where to get help,” he added. “Are we to assume that four or five boys will always terrorize 400 to 500 property owners?” Thompson asked. … President Bean referred Thompson’s letter to Somerset Police Chief James G. Hines.
Group Wants Streets Blacktopped in Somerside
Approximately 50 concerned homeowners from Somerside Acres met in the Kentucky Utilities Building last night to discuss what Dr. Christopher McNevin called the “disgraceful condition” of the streets in Somerside Acres Subdivision. The homeowners unanimously decided to go before Pulaski Fiscal Court this morning to present their grievances. … A petition was passed around stating “We the undersigned property owners or residents of Somerside Acres Subdivision on South U.S. 27, Somerset, hereby petition the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and State of Kentucky Department of Highways, to assume the maintenance of the roads and streets in our subdivision.” The petition was signed by 150 residents of Somerside Acres. … There is little hope if any for residents of subdivisions to obtain paved streets since there is “not much’ money left in the maintenance fund for county roads, County Judge John Garner told the Commonwealth-Journal in March. It was pointed out that chug holes varying in size can be found in other subdivisions in addition to Somerside Acres.
Former Governor Presents Scholarships
“I’m proud that we can give scholarships to young people who look, act and study like I know you will.” Former Gov. Bert T. Combs made the statement last night as he presented full Somerset Community College scholarship awards to Bruce Turner and Joni Johns. The occasion was the Ninth Annual Bert T. Combs Scholarship Supper, sponsored by the Somerset Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club at General Burnside State Park. The 17-year-old Miss Johns is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Johns. Turner, 19, is the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Tully Turner. He currently serves as president of the Pulaski County Young Democrat Club. The scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of points won by working for the Democrat Party.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Herbert R. Ledford, their daughters, Misses Emily and Sarah Ledford, and Mrs. Ledford’s mother, Mrs. W.R. Perkins, were the weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cooper at their home in Lexington. The group attended the Horse Show Saturday night and on Sunday Mr. and Mrs. Cooper entertained with a picnic on their lawn celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and the 30th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Ledford.
-Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Cox and Mrs. Lester Corder attended a baptismal service at the Pitman Creek Church Sunday afternoon. There were eight persons who were baptized, three of which were grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Cox.
-Sgt. and Mrs. Danny Grabeel and son Danny have returned to Pope Air Force Base, Fayetteville, North Carolina, concluding a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Hines, Mrs. Lois Grabeel and Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stephens of Pulaski and Mr. and Mrs. Herman Schoolcraft of Somerset.
-Mrs. Denny Dick entertained at her home with a birthday party for her daughter Kimberly’s tenth birthday on July 6. Those attending other than her two sisters and brothers were Jeffery and Vanessa Taylor, Cassie and Rodney Hendricks. Games were played and prizes given. Refreshments were served.
-The Wednesday night prayer service at Clay Hill was called off last week because the church road was flooded and badly damaged by the high waters of Pitman Creek. The church basement was also flooded.
-Dr. and Mrs. B.E. Eads and sons, David and Parker, returned home Sunday from a week’s motor vacation down the Gulf Coast. They visited in Biloxi, Miss., and at Mrs. Eads’ home town, Jackson, Miss., and ended the tour at Gulfport.
-Mr. and Mrs. Carey H. Waller entertained with a Southern Barbecue Patio Party Saturday night at their home in Indian Hills. Mrs. Waller decorated the patio and buffet with summer flowers from her garden and covers were arranged for 22. Out of town guests were Mr. and Mrs. Ken Smith of Danville and Miss Carole Clendennin of Roanoke, Va.
-Mrs. Hessie Inabnitt’s home and its contents burned last Sunday night while they were at church.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Morris and children, Scotty and Denise Dawn, have been vacationing in Virginia and at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
-Mr. Joe Beck is a patient in the Somerset City Hospital. The neighborhood men had a working to put up his hay.
-Mr. and Mrs. Darwin Minton and daughter have moved from Murphy Avenue to the Crawford property at 506 Jacksboro Street.
-Mr. and Mrs. Howard Bell and children spent the weekend at Beech Bend Park at Bowling Green.
-Mrs. Claude Barlow and three children and Mrs. John Cross visited Mrs. Relda Girdler last week. The Barlows have been in Germany for three years and have returned here to live.
-Karla Correll, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Correll, Route 2, represented the wilderness Road Girl Scout Council recently at an international event of the Girl Scouts of the USA in Houston, Texas. Miss Correll was one of 100 girls selected from 44 states, Puerto Rico, the Canal Zone and three foreign counties. More than 300 applied. The Somerset Scout, who will be a senior at Somerset High School in the fall, is a member of Troop 591, which is led by Mrs. Jack Crawford.
From the Opinion Page:
There are few men, women and children among us who do not succumb to viewing television each day. Particularly the latter. Recent national surveys reveal that the average child plops himself before a TV set for an annual 1,000 hours of fantasy, fakery and fact. He spends about 500 hours in a classroom. … Many child psychologists and educators are revising their thinking about television and its programming. Some now say that instead of pushing families apart, television viewing can bring a parent closer to his child. The boob tube is being touted as a brain tube. This is the thesis of the creators of a new television magazine, “Tube Talk,” written for the pre-teen set (8-year-old average) to be enjoyed and shared with their parents. … According to a preview article, the crucial and valuable factor in the viewing of TV by the impressionable very young is that the experience be shared and that parents help a child learn while he is being entertained. … Television as we know it is in its 26th year. Perhaps the elements are right for adult viewers, producers and advertisers to stretch themselves to the point where they will insist that this visual electronic god meet its immense potential in education and entertainment. Programming for the very youngest TV generation is certainly an excellent place to start.
State News:
-Kentucky Republicans are beginning to talk about the Watergate affair, but only to compare it with what they say are the much worse scandals of Gov. Wendell Ford’s administration. That theme was sounded repeatedly over the weekend at the fourth biennial GOP Legislative Candidates Seminar in Lexington. Making the assertions and comparisons were former Gov. Louie B. Nunn, U.S. Rep. Gene Snyder of Jeffersontown and Kentucky House Minority Leader Harold Demarcus of Stanford. All indicated their disapproval of the Watergate incident itself, in which seven persons were convicted of breaking into the national Democratic party headquarters at the Watergate complex. But Nunn said he still had to appreciate the loyalty out of which the men acted, even though their action was wrong. And Snyder went further, saying the men could be considered martyrs for the country. Snyder said the men involved in the Watergate incident felt — “and I think it was right — that the election of Richard Nixon was essential to the salvation of the republic.” He indicated he felt the country would have been ruined by the election of George McGovern, Nixon’s Democratic opponent. … Nunn said the Watergate incident was merely “one political party spying on another,” which he said always has been done, but that laws should not be broken in doing so. But no public funds were involved, no office of public trust abused and no one was acting to get any money for themselves in Watergate, he asserted.
-Persons riding the local Greyhound bus lines can expect to pay five per cent more for their bus tickets sometime in the near future if the request for fare increase is granted by the state Department of Transportation. … The fare increase sought in Kentucky would apply only to travel within the state. … The last bus fare increase at the state level took effect in June of 1972.
-Half a million Kentucky school children may have to pay five cents more for their school lunches this year because of rising food costs, according to a state Department of Education official. “It seems that a cost of lunch increase is inevitable,” said C.E. Bevins, director of the department’s school food service. Bevins cited both higher food and labor costs as the root of the problem. He estimated Monday that the price of a lunch in Kentucky’s 1,620 public and private schools will range between 30 and 50 cents this year, compared to a range of 25 to 45 cents last year. Bevins said children qualifying for the free lunch program would not be affected, but noted that those who qualify for reduced-cost lunches may be asked to chip in a higher percentage of the cost. The highest amount they can be forced to pay by law is 20 cents. Bevins said about 250,000 Kentucky school children qualify for the free or reduced-price lunches, while about 500,000 now pay for their own.
National News:
-President Nixon is in Bethesda Naval Hospital today under treatment for what White House doctors have diagnosed as viral pneumonia. He is expected to remain hospitalized for “at least a week,” presidential Press Secretary Ronald L. Ziegler said. During that time, Ziegler said, the President “will carry on his necessary work at the hospital while resting and recuperating.” The 60-year-old President was reported ill and entered the hospital in suburban Maryland Thursday night, after carrying on a daylong schedule despite reported discomfort from his ailment. It was the first time since he took office in 1969 that Nixon suffered any illness other than a common cold.
-The Senate Watergate committee has given President Nixon “just a very short period of time” to reply to its request for the presidential tape recordings that have become central to the investigation. A majority of the seven-member committee is on record as favoring a subpoena for the tapes if President Nixon invokes the doctrine of executive privilege and refuses to surrender them voluntarily. At the same time, it was learned that special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox also plans to ask for the tapes. Since Cox is a member of the executive branch the separation of powers or executive privilege doctrines presumably might not bar him from obtaining the files.
World News:
Tens of thousands of tons of food, seed and medicine from around the world are pouring into drought-stricken West Africa in a race against mass starvation and death. Widespread hunger and drastic food shortages amounting to near famine still plague the six worst-hit nations south of the Sahara Desert. Some 24 million persons live in the region. Reports of death from outbreaks of measles and cholera are increasing in the sun-baked zone, which runs from Mauritania and Senegal through Mali, Upper Volta, Niger and Chad. So far, about 200,000 tons of food have been shipped from abroad. The dust bowl regions in the so-called “famine belt” need about 500,000 tons this year. The threat of starvation will grow as the rainy season, now getting under way, cuts off dirt roads linking rural areas to major towns.
Military News:
-Navy Seaman recruit Richard W. Branscum, son of Mr. Willie E. Branscum, Tateville, graduated from recruit training recently Naval at the Training Center at Great Lakes, Ill.
-Navy Hospital Corpsman Robert G. Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Bell of Route 8, and whose wife Margaret is the daughter of Mr. Fred Haynes of Route 8, all of Somerset, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill. He is a 1970 graduate of Burnside High School.
-Sgt. Jimmy Ashley, United States Army, has returned to Rheinland, Pfalz, Germany, were he is assigned to duty, concluding a 30-day leave spent with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Ashley at Science Hill. Ashley has served in the Army for two years and expects to conclude his tour of duty in Germany in the spring of 1974.
Business News:
-An extensive renovation project at the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association building on North Main Street is nearing completion. The street-floor lobby has taken on a completely new look. A new teller counter, custom-made desks, improved lighting and floor coverings have been added. The former director’s room just off the lobby has been divided and made into two new offices. A newly remodeled directors’ meeting place is now located on the second floor. … Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association moved to its present building in July 1961. … The financial association originated as a state-chartered firm in 1935 under the name of Mutual Building and Loan Association. … Officers of the firm at the time it became a federally chartered institution were George A. Joplin, Jr., president; W.D. Gover, vice-president; Robert R. Mallory, secretary; Edgar Murrell, treasurer, and Gladstone Wesley, attorney. Present officers of Mutual Federal are Chester W. Copeland, chairman of the board; James B. Ramsey, president; Ira W. Yeary, Loyd G. Jasper and James A. Ramsey, all vice-presidents; Verna H. Allen, secretary, and M.N. Berry, treasurer.
-Watson’s Department Store, which will open at Its new location in the Somerset Plaza in the near future, has planned a new and different concept in misses’ and young ladies’ fashions in a format called “The Youth Fashion Board.” The purpose of the board is to promote fashion through coordination, sales and fashion shows. Each of the girls on the board will be trained for coordinated service of wardrobe accessories in all departments. …The board consists of juniors and seniors from area high schools, and freshmen and sophomores from colleges within the store’s trading area. … There are 16 girls on this year’s Youth Fashion Board: Rhonda Goff, Jeni Vanhook, Melissa Baker, Jenny Lou Gibson, Cindy Sears, Sharon Denney, Diane Elliott, Jill Hornsby, Donna Caplin, Jonnie McClung, Linda Kivett, Melodie Prather, Micki Weddle, Scotty Jo Snell, Sharon Moore and Lynee Latham.
-Somerset City Hospital has recently accepted some 30 new junior volunteers, commonly called Candy Stripers, to assist the regular hospital staff on weekends. The Candy Stripers are: Laura Vaught, Peggy Linville, Patty Godby, Jenny Henson, Mary Surber, Judy Brown, Sue Tanner, Threasa Wesley, Karen Holder, Debbie Bray, Linda Hutton, Pam Roy, Rhonda Morgan, Linda Kivett, Hilda Godby, Janet Phillips, Brenda Black, Leslie Meece, Linda Beck, Miriam Wheeler, Connie Burton, Vickie Dungan, Debbie Jones, Vickie Carter, Mitzi Todd, Kathy Floyd, Debbie Smallwood, Martha Alexander, Linda Burton, Mary Duncan, Sharon Erp, Kathy Faw, Gerry Hughes, Connie Hargis, Sondra Hargis, Jody Howson, Peggy Hurt, Karen Jackson, Donna Keith, Debbie Loeser, Lynne Latham, Debbie Meeks, Joni Stringer, Judy Strunk, Jenny Tomlinson, Jenny Tucker, Linda Tucker, Norma Wells, Lebra Weddle, Donna Wheeler, Gail Wheeler and Robin Whittlock.
-If you stop at Norton’s Shell service station down at the corner of South U.S. 27 and Parker’s Mill Road and the service reminds you of an efficient, military family-type operation, don’t be surprised. John Norton, owner and operator of the station since its opening last September, has had 20 years of military experience in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and inspector at air bases from Texas to Thailand before his honorable discharge. As for the family end of the operation, John’s wife Pat, keeps the books and “even pumps a little gas now and then,” he smiled. “Mark, my 15-year-old son, helps on the islands pumping gas plus lube jobs and changing spark plugs,” he noted, “and Craig, my 10-year-old, fills up the coke machine. … “We provide, I feel, top island service as far as checking everything under the hood. We also have a modern brushtype car wash which is free with a 20-gallon fill-up, 25 cents for 15 gallons, 50 cents for 10 gallons, and under 10 gallons, $1,” he pointed out. “We do complete lubrications, oil changes and other maintenance such as spin wheel balancing, air conditioning service and repair, and we have an AC Diagnostic tune-up machine. The station also has a complete line of Shell and Monarch tires, 90 per cent coverage in fan belts and hoses, a state inspection lane, 24-hour wrecker service and AAA and Allstate road services,” he said. Norton was a senior master sergeant in the Air Force before retiring.
School News:
-The Pulaski County Board of Education last night transferred Garvis Burkett from his position as principal at Pulaski County High School to the post of seventh or eighth grade teacher at Hogue Elementary for the 1973-74 school year. The board also set Burkett’s salary at $8,820 for the 1973-74 school year, some $4,003.15 less than he would have received if he had been placed as principal at the Pulaski County High School, the post he has held the past two years. …On June 20, Burkett filed a civil lawsuit against Supt. Roy E. Holt and the county school board contending that no specific reason had been given to him for the proposed demotion and transfer. In an amended complaint that was filed later, Burkett alleged that the county school board had exceeded its legal authority in its motion granting permission to the superintendent to reduce his responsibility and his salary accordingly.
-William A. Massengale received his Masters degree in school administration at Loyola University, Chicago, Illinois, on June 9, 1973. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Massengale of Griffin Ave., Somerset. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1963 and received his BA degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1967. He taught at a private school in Chicago two years and at Schiller Park, Ill., four years. He has accepted a teaching administrative internship at Community Consolidated School District at Palatine, Ill. He will begin work on his Ph.D. degree at Loyola University this summer.
-Somerset High School this fall will institute a new program of departmentalization in four areas of study with each under the direction of one of the members of the faculty. Upon the recommendation of SHS Principal James R. Williams, the Somerset Board of Education approved the program this week and concurred in the appointment of heads of the departments. The departments and the teachers who will head them are: English, Mrs. Sue Strunk; mathematics, Mrs. Virgie Fuller; social studies, Woodrow Allen, and science, Miss Vera Stevenson. The department heads will be responsible for developing the educational curriculum in their subject field, evaluating the program as to pupil needs and progress in the field, selection of instructional materials, improvement of instructional standards within the subject field, periodic supervision of teachers, selection of appropriate teaching methodologies, innovative practices in utilization of staff and facilities and recommending improvements.
-The resignation of Miss Mildred Ellis, who has taught in Somerset High School for 40 years, was accepted by the Somerset Board of Education with regret. She retired at the end of the school year, Supt. O’Leary Meece said, and she plans to travel with her sister. Several of the board members noted that she had taught them when they were in school.
-Three new teachers were hired at Somerset High School. James A. Sears, who last year served as principal of Nancy High School, was hired to teach mathematics and also is being considered for an administrative position. Howard Wayne Eastham, a native of Somerset and a graduate this year of Georgetown College, was hired to teach high school English. Mrs. Linda Nichols VanHook, also a native of Somerset and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, was hired to teach commerce the first semester.
Engagements, weddings and anniversaries:
-Mr. and Mrs. Jodie McGlothlin of Ferguson announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Miss Debra Kay McGlothlin, to Donald Campbell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Campbell of Science Hill. Miss McGlothlin graduated from Pulaski County High School In the class of 1972. She is a graduate of the Somerset Area Vocational School in Business and Office Administration. She is presently employed by American Credit Company of Somerset. Mr. Campbell is a 1972 graduate of Eubank High School and is employed by Royal Crown Bottling Company, Somerset. The marriage of Miss McGlothlin and Mr. Campbell will be solemnized Saturday afternoon, July 28, at six o’clock in the Somerset Church of the Nazarene on Crawford Avenue. Immediately following the ceremony a reception will be held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. David Branscum, 306 Brandon Street, Ferguson. All relatives and friends of both families are invited to attend the wedding and the reception.
-Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Powell George announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Patricia Ann Powell, to Mr. Robert Lee Burns, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Burns. Miss Powell is a 1970 graduate of Somerset High School and graduated from the Somerset Area Vocational School in the Business and Office Program in 1972. She is presently employed by Bowen’s Inc. Office Outfitter. Mr. Burns is a 1970 graduate of Somerset High School and Somerset Area Vocational School in Machine Shop Training. He is working at Standard Armature and Electric Company, Inc., on South Highway 27. The marriage will take place Saturday night, September 8, at 7 o’clock at the High Street Baptist Church. A reception will be held in the lower auditorium of the church immediately following the ceremony. All relatives and friends of both families are invited to attend the wedding and the reception.
-The marriage of Miss Gleda Meece, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Meece, Route 7, Somerset, and Tommy Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Colyer Brown, Somerset, was solemnized Sunday afternoon, July 1, at 2 o’clock at the Malvin Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Fred Richardson officiated at the double ring ceremony before an arch entwined with lily-of-the-valley flanked by white gladioli and fern in tall baskets. … The bride was given in marriage by her father. Mrs. Gaye Phelps was matron of honor and Misses Connie Phelps and Rhonda Richardson were bridesmaids. Dorthea Lynn Meece was flowergirl and Jimmy Lee Massey ringbearer. Lowell Sadler served as best man. Seating the guests were William Girdler and Roy Harmon. A reception was held in the lower auditorium of the church immediately following the ceremony.
-Mr. Tommy Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.T. Cox, and Miss Marilyn Branscum, were married at the home of Rev. and Mrs. W.W. McAlpin Saturday evening in the presence of the members of the immediate families.
-Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Tarter celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary Sunday, July 1.
Obituaries:
Julia Phelps Ping, 84, 102 White Street, Somerset, died Monday at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home after a long illness. Born at Meece on August 8, 1888, she was the daughter of the former Haley Goff and Tom Phelps, both deceased. She married John Ping on May 2, 1909, at Somerset. Survivors include five children; Virginia Tomlinson, Bernice Hughes and Charles Ping, all of Somerset, Delphia Baker of Indianapolis and Lloyd Ping of Norwood, Ohio; one sister, Elizabeth Ping of Somerset; 38 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was a member of the Cotter Avenue Church of God and a housewife. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Cotter Avenue Church of God with the Reverends E.T. Stacey and Warren Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the Barnesburg Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. today at the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Members of the Somerset Yankees team of the Mini League are Gary Baker, Tommy Brake, Jeff Hines, Bruce Roberts, Wayne Crockett, David Sewell, Jon Haynes, Willie Shepherd, Jimmy Girdler, Terry Brake, David Linville, Tim Lipcomb, Don Carter, Doug Begley, Chris Hines, Andy Roberts, and Bart Williams. Joe Eden and Mike Blake are coaches.
-The annual Somerset Little League picnic will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the General Burnside State Park shelter house. All players and their families are invited.
-A tennis clinic is being conducted today at the Porter Hopkins courts. This is another in the summer playground program’s series of clinics.
-Plans are now being made for the Coon-on-the-Log Contest set for July 22 at 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Pulaski Outdoorsmen Club and will include the coon-on-the-log contest, water and drag races and a treeing contest. Admission will be $1.
-Somerset “squeezed’ out a 2-1 win in eleven innings over the Northern Kentucky All-Stars Friday in the State Senior Babe Ruth League tournament at Ft. Knox. Somerset scored both its runs on squeeze plays, with David Crozier’s bunt bringing home Rick Mink with the winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning. Kenny Shelton’s bunt had scored Mink in the seventh inning to tie the game and send it into extra innings. … David Dorsey was on the mound for Somerset and he turned in a sparkling five-hit performance that included eleven strikeouts. Neither team could score in the first six innings as no baserunner from either team made it past second base. Northern Kentucky threatened in the top of the sixth when the first two batters were safe on errors, but a triple play by Somerset put the fire out. Mike Honeycutt speared a line drive from Dale Muller, then tossed to second base where Mink made the second out on Joe Woodruff. The third out came at first base as Mink relayed the ball to Tommy Claunch to catch Goodall. Northern Kentucky got the first run of the game in the top of the seventh when Monk Rockenbeck doubled, went to third on a passed ball, and scored on a single by Hank Raleigh. Mink led off the bottom of the seventh for Somerset with a single, then went to third as Pat Ryan’s pickoff throw was wide. After Claunch struck out, Shelton’s bunt scored Mink. Mink again had a key hit as he poled a triple to lead off the 11th inning for Somerset. Crozier’s bunt then scored Mink and Somerset had won the game.
-Representing Somerset in the Area Four Little League Tournament at GE Field will be Terry Crist, Wayne West, Jerry Mounce, Jim Clouse, Tommy Shelton, Andy Williams, Tommy Burton, Virgil Perkins, Tee Phelps, Roger Jamison, Clift Dick, Myron Whitaker, Bill Lewis, Ralph Norfleet, Mark Fothergill, Richard Bickers, Reid Haney, and Doug Rogers. The team manager is Gerald Phelps and coach is Eddie Silvers.
-The Mini League Shopville Red Sox include Mike Bullock, Joe Cathron, Tim Harris, Jeff Stewart, Mike Broyles, Jerry Stogsdill, Jimmy Petercheff, Barry Bullock, Tony Hawk, Rance Price, Jimmy Harris, Tim Price, James Gilbert, and John Petercheff. The team manager is Carl Price. Coaches are Fred Gilbert and Jerry Phelps.
-Southern Belle finished as the top team in the 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth League for the regular season with a 14-3 record. Leon Randall was the manager and Ernest Couch the coach for Southern Belle. The team’s success can be seen in the fact that four players were named to the all-star team that will represent Somerset in the State 14-15-year-old Tournament that begins Saturday in Somerset. Named to the select group were Mike Sheehan, Paul Couch, Chuck Estes, and Terry Flynn. Sheehan was the top pitcher for Southern Belle during the season as he won six games without a loss. Couch picked up three victories. The Somerset All-Star team qualified for the state meet by virtue of being the host team. … Winner of the tourney will advance to the Ohio Valley Regional next month in Springfield, Ohio.
-The All-Star team, chosen after the American and National leagues had played Saturday in the Mini League, will play the Brodhead All-Stars. Team members are: Bruce Phelps, Joe Cathron, Leroy Wesley, Mark Bastin, Gary Baker, Don Carter, David Linville, Andy Roberts, Travis Keith, Rich Dalton, Brian Stapleton, Gerald Hines, Steve Elliot, Bud Vanhook, Allen Tilley, Ed Dick, Norman Mofield, and Greg Whitis. Coaches are Joe Eden, Gordon Wiles, and L.B. Taylor.
-The Somerset All-Stars won the opening game of the Area Four Little League tournament at GE Field last night by edging the Burnside All-Stars 3-0. Virgil Perkins pitched the entire game for Somerset and struck out 13 Burnside batters. Somerset scored two runs in the third inning, then added an insurance run on a homer by Reid Haney in the fifth to wrap up the win. That advances Somerset to the semifinals where it will take on McCreary County this evening at 6 at the GE Field. … In addition to handling the pitching chores, Perkins belted a double in the third inning that advanced Haney to third base. Jim Clouse then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Haney, with Perkins coming home on an error on the throw. Haney’s home run over the centerfield wall in the fifth gave Somerset a 3-0 lead. Ricky Jamison hit a pair of singles for Somerset and Doug Rogers had a single to account for the five hits. Mike Brummett went the distance on the mound for Burnside and showed good control as he gave up no walks and struck out four Somerset batters. Kenny Wilson led off the first inning with a single for Burnside and went to second after a walk, but Perkins got a strikeout to end the threat. Steve Cornelius rapped a lead-off single in the fifth inning for Burnside, but was called out at second on a fielder’s choice. No Burnside runner was able to get past second base.
Advertisements from
Local Businesses:
-Valley View Shell – Science Hill. Under new management. Open 6 days a week for all your service station needs. Overhauls, brake work, all kinds of mechanical work, plus a complete line of Shell products. Now operated by Mike Todd of Science Hill.
-Wig Sale – One day only, July 14, while they last. $6.67 Non-Frizz Venicolon All Wash ‘n Wear. Self-service, so bring your brush and save! At Holiday Inn, Somerset 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
-McAlpin Chrysler Products – South U.S. 27. The Plymouth Gold Duster is a lot of car for the money, especially now at year-end model clearance time. Right now you can get a Gold Duster equipped with deluxe wheel covers, white-wall tires, carpeting, special trim and more – and we’ll throw in the canopy vinyl roof at no extra charge.
-Hughes Fashion Shop – 116 S. Maple Street. 1/3 to ½ off nationally advertised brands.
-Sav-Rite – Contac cold capsules, 88 cents. Breck shampoo, 68 cents. Family size Crest toothpaste, 58 cents.
-Hornsby & Holt Motors – S. Hwy. 27. A new litter of Datsun cars and trucks just arrived. Get ‘em while the selection is good.
-Somerside Fabrics — 3 Miles South of Somerset on U.S. 27. Sale Wednesday through Saturday. Polyester, First Quality, Double-Knits, $2.69/yd.
-Little Miss Muffet Crafts – E. French Ave., Burnside. Craft supplies, handcrafted gifts and artists’ supplies.
-Kroger – Chuck roast, 89 cents/pound. Joy liquid detergent, 59 cents/32 oz. Peanut butter, 87 cents/28 oz. Corn on the cob, 39 cents/3-ear pack.
-Big K – Somerset Plaza. Full size velvet bedspreads, $13.97. Men’s canvas jogger sneakers, $2.92, reg. $4.49. Tums antacid, 93 cents/150 ct. bottle.
-Food Fair – Somerset and Burnside. Faygo, 8 16-oz. bottles for $1.00. Miracle Whip, 39 cents/32 oz. jar. Bananas, 12 cents/lb. Chef Boy Ar Dee ravioli, beefaroni, or spaghetti and meatballs, 2 cans/73 cents.
-Sexton’s Salvage – 215 Murphy Avenue, Ferguson. 100-lb. bag of flour, $5.00. Bananas, 10 cents/lb. Pork chops, 95 cents/lb. Green beans, 79 cents/3 cans. 32-oz Gatorade, 4/$1.00.
Colony Restaurant – In the American Building, South Main Street. We want your day to be a happy one. Visit us for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – By owner, modern 4 bedroom home, 1/2 acre with lake view, total electric, 2 baths, fireplace, $23,900.
-For sale — House, 2 lots, 100’x200’, Somerside Acres, 3 bedroom, all electric, 2-car garage, built-in oven, blacktop drive.
-For sale — One acre, house, 1/2 complete, near Woodson Bend on Lake Cumberland, $2,000, $500 down, $50 month.
-For sale – Mobile homes, located on nice lots, all set up and ready to live in, city water, easy terms, priced low, payments start at $120 down and $120 per month, 2 and 3 bedrooms, new and used, 12 different ones to choose from.
-Wanted — Store Manager to manage local high-volume business in new shopping center. Some retail business experience helpful. Hard worker with high ambitions required. We offer excellent starting salary, family Blue Cross and Blue Shield, good retirement plan, paid life insurance, tremendous opportunity for advancement.
-Attention — Supplement your income by servicing Commonwealth Journal motor route subscribers and dealers throughout South Central Kentucky. Approximately four hours each afternoon, Monday through Friday, $1.60 per hour to start and .07 cents per mile. Person should have a good economy car and be able to get along with people. Person must be 18 years of age or older. Steady work the year round.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Cinema, Kentucky Cinema, Lakeview Drive-In, and 27 Drive-In:
5 Fingers of Death – The Biscuit Eater – A Fistful of Dynamite – Swinging Summer – The Sky Divers – The Legend of Ngger Charley – Play It Again, Sam – Joe Kidd – Ulzana’s Raid – Halls of Anger – Ace Eli and Rodger of the Skies – A Man Called Gannon – The Hot Rock – Jessie James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.