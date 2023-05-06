This week we have experienced some chilly days. In Kentucky, we call it Dogwood Winter because dogwood is now booming. Others may call it Blackberry Winter because it takes a few days of wintry weather to stimulate blackberry canes to start growing. Other cold spells are called redbud winter, locus winter, whippoorwill winter, or what is blooming. One of the last cold spells is called “Linsey-Woolsey Britches Winter. It is called Linsey Britches Winter because at the end of the cold spell, the farmer could pack away his long johns, which were made with linen and wool. Others say when you hear the whippoorwills singing at night, you can put away your winter clothing. Remember these are cold spells named by man and what many farmers observed to do their planting of crops before media days.
Understanding how foods benefit one’s body for health is an important lesson to grasp. The United States Department of Agriculture encourage individuals to eat a variety of foods in your daily diet from the four food groups. Eating locally grown fruit and vegetables that are in season can help aid our diets and provide relief for the cost of food purchases. When these fruits and vegetables are not in season, you can choose frozen, as they provide the same nutrients that fresh foods supply.
One locally grown food that is available now is strawberries. Lots of our local farmers have these delicious strawberries available at their farm. Just check with our local farmers to see who has them.
Strawberries will last about a day at room temperature so if you are purchasing several gallons be prepared to process them soon. If you plan to use the strawberries later in the week, it is best to refrigerate. Some may last up to 7 days, but you need to check them daily. Strawberries will mold, so check your strawberries and remove the moldy ones. The mold will spread quickly to other strawberries.
When working with strawberries, leave the strawberries as is until you are ready to eat or process them. That means strawberries should not be washed and with stems still attached until you get ready to eat or process. Store your strawberries in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator if you are not using them immediately. Spread the strawberries out on a paper towel in the crisper to absorb the moisture. You will wash your strawberries with the stem attached when ready to use. Remember you can freeze your fresh strawberries to save the flavor just as they are.
Why should you eat the strawberries and process them to enjoy later? Strawberries have Vitamin C – A water-soluble vitamin with potent antioxidant capabilities essential for ensuring proper wound healing and maintaining cartilage. One serving of eight medium strawberries provides 160 percent of the recommended daily value. Other benefits include Potassium. Diets rich in potassium can lower blood pressure. According to the Food and Drug Administration, eating foods rich in potassium and low in sodium may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke. One serving of strawberries provides five percent of the daily value for potassium.
Folate is one of the B vitamins found in strawberries. It may prevent some types of birth defects and is especially important for women of childbearing age. Fiber is considered by the American Heart Association to be important for heart health. Epidemiological studies report that people who eat higher amounts of total fiber have a lower risk of heart disease. Dietary fiber has well-known health benefits such as lowering blood cholesterol and promoting a healthy digestive system. One serving, or eight medium strawberries, provides three grams of fiber, making this fruit a reliable source of dietary fiber. Understanding in greater depth the benefits of our food choices can help in our food selections. The fresh strawberry season isn’t exceptionally long so shop today for local strawberries. Try to buy locally to support our farmers. This article was published by Michigan State University Extension.
We can dry strawberries, freeze strawberries, make freezer jam, strawberry honey, or make strawberry preserves. For any of these recipes contact the Extension Office.,
Strawberry Freezer Jam
2 cups crushed fresh strawberries.
4 cups sugar
1.75 package of Dry Pectin
¾ cup water
5 pints containers
Mix crushed strawberries with sugar in a bowl; let stand for 10 minutes. Stir pectin into the water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat and boil for 1 minute. Stir boiling water into strawberries. Allow the mixture to stand for 3 minutes before pouring into clean jars or storage containers. Leave a little space at the top to allow for expansion. Place tops on the containers and leave out at room temperature for 24 hours. Place into freezer containers and store frozen until ready to use.
State KEHA Homemakers Conference will be May 9-11 in Louisville. Our local homemakers will be participating in the Culture Arts Competition, Quilt Square Bidding, and decorating tables for more than 400 homemakers attending the event.
Enjoy making freezer jam on Friday, May 12 at the Extension Office at 1:00 o’clock. Call 679-6361 to register.
You can make a beautiful Coiled Fabric Basket at the Extension Office on Saturday, May 13, starting at 9:00 o’clock. The cost is $35. Register and pay at the Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the teacher.
Pulaski County Homemakers should mark their calendars for their Annual Meeting which will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center. Registration with appetizers and fellowship will begin at 5:30 and the meal to follow at 6:00.
