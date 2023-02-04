COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL
Sometimes we find ourselves longing for the “good old days,” but would we really want to go back to some of our old ways? It depends, I suppose. Forty years ago, we had not yet figured out whether secondhand smoke was bad for unborn babies. We were also balking at the idea of having a refrigerator door that beeps at us when we leave it open! (I don’t know about you, but that “modern” feature has been a life saver for me on more than one occasion.) Also 40 years ago… Y’all were watching WHAT at the drive-in?? For shame!
Here’s what was newsworthy – and just plain interesting – in Pulaski County 40 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal during the first week of February 1983.
Beshear Will Decide Whether to Sue LCMC
State Attorney General Steven L. Beshear said he will decide “within three or four weeks” whether to bring suit against Lake Cumberland Medical Center, the Somerset hospital owned by Humana, Inc. Beshear said in an interview that lawyers from his office’s Consumer Protection Division have turned over to him most of the material they have collected in their four-month long investigation of the hospital’s debt-collection practices. The Consumer Protection Division began its formal investigation of the hospital’s debt-collection methods in September after several former patients and members of their families complained to the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund in Somerset. That agency, known locally at Legal Services, provides free legal aid in civil matters to poor people.
Striking Truckers Picket Roads Near Somerset
Signs of the nationwide strike by independent truckers appeared in Pulaski County as pickets stationed themselves near the U.S. 27-Ky. 90 intersection north of Burnside. But law enforcement officers report no disorder in the Lake Cumberland area and a spot check by The Commonwealth-Journal indicates that deliveries of food and other supplies were normal. Several truckers who had parked their rigs near the U.S. 27-Ky. 90 intersection appeared apprehensive and said they were going home. The independent truckers are striking as a protest against higher fuel prices and user fees.
Snow Closes Schools
Snow and ice covered Pulaski County and the surrounding area causing the Pulaski County School System to close its doors. Somerset Schools operated buses on an emergency route and Science Hill School started classes one hour late. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reported three non-injury accidents that occurred overnight.
Mid-State Automotive Threatens Closing
Mid-State Automotive Parts Rebuilders Inc. has informed its employees and Teamsters Union representatives that they will be phasing out operations, according to Bob Winstead, assistant to the president of the Teamsters Local 89. “They told me they were going to phase out operations and they put up notice to the employees, but took it down,” Winstead said. “At this point we don’t know if it’s a tactic for the employees to accept something less in their contract.” Winstead said the union has been unable to negotiate a contract. He said several unfair labor grievances have been filed “because of the manner in which people were laid off.”
Pulaski, Others Lose Bid for Prison Facility
Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. says he had no choice but to approve location of a new state medium-security facility near Danville. “I think it is the right decision for the taxpayers of Kentucky,” Brown said in announcing that the prison will be located at a converted juvenile delinquent center. The first inmates will be transferred to the new facility within 30 days, and it will eventually house around 500. Brown pointed out that the facility, known as the Danville Youth Development Center, can be renovated for an estimated $1.6 million compared with the estimated cost of $40 million to construct a new 500-bed prison. Pulaski and other county officials had requested development of a prison facility in their counties to boost employment opportunities.
Medical Building Nearing Construction
Construction could begin as early as mid-March on Grissom Medical Building, one of two new medical buildings in the works for Somerset. The other project, Medical Park Associates of Somerset, is still on hold, as officials await the sale of $4 million in revenue bonds for the project. Both buildings, which would house a combined total of more than 30 doctors, will be located on Bogle Street. Grissom Medical Building, the smaller of the two projects, will be owned by T.B. Grissom Jr., a local merchant, and Dr. Truman E. Mays, a local surgeon.
Work on SCC Complex Still on Schedule
Work on the new academic and technical classroom complex at Somerset Community College is still on schedule, SCC director Dr. Roscoe D. Kelley told the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The $1.8 million facility will be completed in April 1984. The 20,000 square feet of the new building will contain seven general-purpose classrooms, a microbiology laboratory, a business-technology center, 16 faculty offices and a reception area. The new classroom center will be a one-story building. The next building due for construction is an auditorium-fine arts center. A prime location, in the words of Dr. Kelley, has been reserved for that building. A physical education and health building are listed in the original master plan for the campus. However, Dr. Kelley doesn’t foresee any intercollegiate sports at SCC.
Huffaker Renovation Plan on Hold; City to Apply for West Somerset Grant
Somerset’s plans for renovating the Huffaker neighborhood have been shelved temporarily. City council will hold a special meeting to revise an application to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to renovate 269 homes in West Somerset near Lake Cumberland Medical Center instead of 60 homes in the Huffaker neighborhood of North Somerset. The city announced in mid-January that it would apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to restore homes, street and sidewalks in the Huffaker neighborhood. But while the city was rushing to submit plans, the state changed the guidelines for the block grants. Mayor Smith S. Vanhook said the announcement is bound to disappoint people who live in the Huffaker neighborhood. He conceded that announcing the application for Huffaker might have been premature, but said early action is necessary when applying for the federal grants. “We’re not going to forget the people in Huffaker,” the mayor said.
Science Hill Hoping for Lower Fire Rating
Science Hill officials are optimistic that the city soon will receive a lower fire insurance rating. And that could mean lowered fire insurance premiums for city residents. Mayor Bob Foster said he has contacted the Insurance Services Office of Kentucky and will now submit to the ISO the city’s water system and fire hydrant plans. Foster said he hoped the rating could be improved from Class 9 to Class 6.
Cash Taken
A total of $3,100 in cash was taken from the Burgess Bumgardner home in the Elrod community. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.
Breathalyzer Seminar Conducted in Somerset
The new Breathalyzer 2000 will take all possibility of human error out of tests for allegedly drunk drivers, according to State Trooper Gilbert Acciardo Jr. Acciardo conducted a day-long seminar for various law enforcement officers in Pulaski County. One of the new breathalyzer units will be delivered to Pulaski County by the middle or latter part of February. The new units are total computerized. “There’s no question of an officer’s integrity on this unit,” the officer said.
Pepsi Free Hits Somerset Market
Pepsi-Cola Company recently announced that its caffeine-free cola, Pepsi Free, is being introduced in the Somerset area. The new product, introduced after extensive market research and product development, is available in both regular – 99.7 percent caffeine-free – and sugar-free – 100 percent caffeine-free, with one calorie. “Research indicates that consumers are very interested in a caffeine-free cola, however, they are not willing to trade off taste for the caffeine-free benefit. Pepsi Free is a completely new cola product with a great new taste making it worthy of the Pepsi name,” proclaimed John Sculley, chief executive officer for Pepsi-Cola Company.
County Fire Officers Elected
Alan Stringer was elected Jan. 27 as president of the Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Association. Stringer replaced Eugene “Skip” Padgett.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prather of Mt. Sterling visited her mother, Mrs. Jane Chestnut, Saturday.
-The Somerset Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 25 at Somerset Community College library. First place winners were Mrs. Garland Cheuvront and Mrs. Robert Gifford; second place, Mrs. Joe Foster and Mrs. Mary Lou Lester; third place, Mrs. Ray Orwin and Mrs. Ellis Baisley; and fourth-place winners were Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Stewart.
-Jim Wilson, principal of Nancy schools, suffered some heart pains last week and was taken to Lake Cumberland Medical Center, where he was in intensive care.
-Lee Ann Walters, a student at Eastern Kentucky University, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Walters.
Editorials:
-Babies born to women who smoke during pregnancy tend to be smaller than normal and are more susceptible than others to a variety of harmful conditions. The question arises: If the mother-to-be refrains from smoking but others around her continue to smoke – her husband, say – is this likely to have ill effects on the fetus? Thus far, there is only a hint of an answer. A study has shown that smoking by others than the pregnant woman has a discernable effect on the fetus. Only a hint, we repeat; far from conclusive, as yet. It will be interesting to see what is shown by further studies on the clinical effects of a non-smoking pregnant woman’s exposure to ambient smoke.
-Imagine a refrigerator that sounds an alarm if the door is open too long; that blinks lights if the freezer temperature gets too high; that flashes a light when lint accumulates underneath; that has another light which comes on every two months to remind you to clean the fridge. Or think of a dishwasher that can be programmed to put off doing its chores for hours – say until the morning after a dinner party. Or perhaps you fancy a microwave oven instrumented to sense the moisture content and aroma of a roast- and turn off when it’s done. Just such gadgets are already available. These electronic models are expensive, though. We lean to the view expressed by another man in explaining his firm’s reluctance to get into electronics: “Right now we feel these controls raise the price without any equivalent improvement in the way an appliance does its work.”
From Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
“Hot dawg friends. The Ol’ Groundhawg seed his shader this morning’ ‘bout 9:30 an’ dived back in his hole. We’ins is gonna suffer through six more weeks ‘uv winter an’ your humble reporter will git my snows.”
Obituary:
Hazel Heath Ping, 63, of 107 N. Richardson Drive, died Friday, Feb. 4, at Lake Cumberland Medical Center following an extended illness. A teacher for the Somerset school system, she had taught one year in Oldham County and 25 years in the Pulaski County area. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ society. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and First Baptist Church. Her marriage to Eugene Ping took place April 15, 1949, in Somerset. Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Mrs. Grand (Jeanne) Robinson, Bourbon County, and Nancy Ping, Lexington; a sister; and a granddaughter. Services will be Monday at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company with the Reverends Eldred M. Taylor and Robert F. Browning officiating. Burial will be in Somerset Cemetery.
Entertainment and Events:
-There will be a potluck dinner in honor of the retirement of Mrs. Dorothy Tohill, RN, on Friday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 in the community room of United American Bank. Mrs. Tohill has been the Director of Nursing Service at Somerset City Hospital and at Lake Cumberland Medical Center. Everyone is invited to bring a dish and celebrate this joyous event with her. If possible, call Jeannie Bianchi or Sally New if you plan to attend.
-The Platters are coming to Somerset. Leaders in the entertainment business for nearly 30 years, Helen and Tony Williams and the International Platters will be making two appearances at Eagle’s Nest Country Club on Feb. 11 and 12. Some of the group’s million-seller hits include “The Great Pretender,” “Only You,” “Twilight Time,” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.” Club president Tom Grissom says that their Somerset appearance is part of the club’s ongoing effort to make Eagle’s Nest “the place to be in ’83.” The club brought in the new year with Billy Vaughn and His Orchestra. Grissom says they plan to keep the “big names” rolling in.
-Announcing the reopening of Sweeney’s Chapel Methodist Church, first service, Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. Special music and speaking. Everyone welcome. Special invitation to those who formerly attended and their families.
-Somerset Mall’s “Be Our Sweethearts” contest will be held Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. One boy and one girl from two categories will be chosen sweethearts and will receive a $25 gift certificate, trophy, flowers and other gifts. Judging will be based on polished appearance and personality. Children ages 3 through 6 are eligible.
-There will be a rabbit fry, open pit barbecue dinner, at Davis Chapel AME. Sponsored by the men of Davis Chapel, Friday, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, 11-4 p.m.
-Teresa J. Bentley, M.D., announces the opening of her dermatology practice effective Feb. 1, specializing in diseases and surgery of the skin, hair and nails and dermatopathology. 311 N. Langdon Street.
State News:
-Centre College’s Regional Arts Center, a $5 million facility, was officially renamed in a dedication ceremony this week. The Jane Morton Norton Center for the Arts honors Mrs. George W. Norton, Centre College trustee and patron of the arts, and heralds what college officials called “a new era for the arts center and its programs.”
-Restoration work on the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort is moving along “pretty much on schedule,” according to the director of engineering. First Lady Phyllis George Brown began the “Save the Mansion” drive that raised over one million dollars toward interior restoration and furnishings.
-Eagerly anticipated development of a $12 million recreation area to serve the Kentucky portion of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will begin in earnest by the summer of 1984. The 50-site campground, to be located at the old Blue Heron mining community, is expected to be opened to the public in November 1986.
National News:
-Fewer American high school students are using marijuana, hallucinogens and cocaine, but teenagers in the United States probably take more drugs than anywhere else in the industrial world, the government says. Two surveys, one dealing with high school seniors, the other with the general population, concluded drug use is dropping. Health officials say that although there has been a decline in drug abuse in recent years, the decline is relatively small, and the nation still faces a serious health problem. The proportion of high school seniors who smoke marijuana daily – at least 20 days in the previous month – dropped from more than one in 10 in 1978 to one in 16 in 1982. The high school seniors reported less interest in using marijuana because of peer pressure and concern about the health consequences. Cocaine use by high school seniors was down from the year before, and another drug that declined in popularity for the first time was methaqualone, known as Quaaludes.
-Unemployment nationwide declined to 10.2 percent last month because military personnel were included in the computation for the first time and there were fewer layoffs than expected, the government said today. The rate also fell sharply for the all-civilian labor force. It was the first time in a year that the civilian unemployment rate fell.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Somerset girls celebrated their first appearance in the Associated Press girls’ state basketball poll with a 62-37 trouncing of McCreary Central at the Briarpatch. The Lady Jumpers, now 20-3, are ranked 15th in the state in today’s AP poll. Somerset was led by junior forward Margaret Duff with 13 points, and senior center Teresa Cash’s 11 points and 11 rebounds. Eighth grade guard Rochelle Henderson added 10 points. For Somerset, it is the first time ever the girls have made the state rankings, but Coach Bob Tucker said it wasn’t unexpected. Later in the week, the Lady Jumpers took an easy win over Boyle County, 61-40.
-The Pulaski County girls lost an early lead to trail by 12 points at the half but came back for a 51-48 win at Lincoln County. Kelly Voiers scored a game-high 21 points. Linda Sutton grabbed 14 rebounds, while Staci Acton pulled down 11. Later in the week, Voiers would score 23 points to lead the Maroons to a win over 10th-ranked Wayne County.
-SHS boys lose 55-52 to Harrodsburg Pioneers in the first round of Central Kentucky Conference tournament match at the Danville High gym.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Jerry’s Restaurant – Pride-Fried Chicken and Country Biscuits meal for $3.29.
-Hardee’s – Now you can get every kid in your family who’s 12 and under a really delicious meal for only $1.00 plus tax. Just $1.00 buys a juicy, tasty hamburger, regular fries, and a small soft drink.
-Burton Distributors – 2600 S. Hwy. 27. Opening today! We will be handling all different types of merchandise at wholesale prices. Furniture, housewares, automotive, accessories, tools, brass, figurines, motor oil, kerosene heaters, leather goods and much, much more.
-Big Apple Discount Foods – Somerset Plaza. Pork chops, 98 cents/lb. 4 lb. bag of Hyde Park pinto beans, 88 cents. Blue Bonnet margarine, 2-1 lb. packages for $1.
-Louise’s Food Mart – E. Mt. Vernon Street. Open 7:30 a.m. till 10 p.m. daily. Four-roll pack of bathroom tissue, 69 cents. Coca-Cola, TAB, Mello Yello, or Mr. Pibb 8-16 oz. bottles, $1.69 plus deposit.
-Mac’s Village Pantry – Pork chops, $1.29/lb. Ground beef, 99 cents/lb. Eggs, 69 cents.
-Belk Simpson – Somerset Mall. Tremendous savings in all departments. Men’s crewneck wool sweaters, $7.00. Chic jeans by h.i.s., regularly $31.00, sale price $19.88.
-Morton’s – Next door to courthouse downtown. One of Somerset’s finest ladies’ wear shops is closing its doors. Save 60 to 70 percent off and more.
-The Paperback Exchange – South Main Street, Somerset. Owners Shirley M. Rogers and Michele V. Venters. Fiction, Non-Fiction, Religious, Mysteries, Harlequin, Gothic, Regency, Romance, Westerns, War, Occult, Classics.
-M&M Chevrolet-Datsun welcomes Larry Turpen as sales manager. Larry has lived here all his life and invites all his friends to come by and see him.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale by owner – Small three-bedroom house, ½ brick front, located in Fox Hills. $34,000.
-138 Crawford Ave. – three-bedroom brick on corner lot, newly carpeted, living room with fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, sun porch, sewing room, walk-in closets, one ½ baths, full basement, walking distance of Hopkins. $54,900.
-Farm for sale – Approximately 30 acres, house and barn, west of Nancy on Ky. 80, Cains Store community, $62,500.
-For rent – Two-bedroom upstairs apartment, 404 College Street. $250 per month plus deposit.
-For sale — 1979 Ford Pinto, four speed, red, good condition. 47,000 miles. $2,450.
-For sale – AM/FM 8-track record player recorder-stereo console with bar and imitation fireplace, $200.
-Attractive position for man or woman of neat appearance and good character for pleasant work. No layoffs. Earnings opportunity, $250-$500 per week to start. Advancement, good benefits, education or experience not important.
Showing this Week at Showplace Cinemas and Virginia Cinema:
First Blood – They Call Me Bruce? – Best Friends
Showing this Week at 27 Drive-In Theatre:
Adults only. The screen’s first He and She Show! Games Guys Play and Games Girls Play.
Cook’s Corner:
By Linda Mardis
Yeast Coffee Cake
2 packages dry yeast
¼ cup water
1 cup milk
½ cup sugar
¼ cup shortening
2 teaspoons salt
5 cups sifted flour
2 eggs
2 tablespoons melted butter
¼ cup sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Confections’ sugar icing
Soften yeast in warm water. Scald milk, measure ½ cup sugar, shortening and salt into large bowl. Add hot milk and stir until sugar and shortening are well blended. Cool mixture to lukewarm. Stir in 1 ½ cups flour and beat with electric mixer. Beat in eggs and softened yeast. Add flour a little at a time until dough becomes too heavy for the mixer. Add the remaining flour with wooden spoon. Turn dough onto lightly floured board and knead until smooth. This takes about 8 to 10 minutes. Shape into ball and place in a greased bowl. Cover and let rise in a warm spot until double, about 1 ½ hours. Punch down dough and divide in half. Let rest for 10 minutes. Roll each half of dough to a 12-inch square. Brush half of square with butter, combine ¼ cup sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle 4 teaspoons mixture over buttered half. Fold unbuttered half over, sealing edges. Brush half of that dough with butter and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of mix. Fold in half again, sealing edges. Roll out to a 12-inch circle. Place on greased baking sheet. With sharp knife, cut into 16 wedge-shaped pieces, cutting to within 1 inch of center. Twist each wedge three times in same direction. Let rise in a warm place about 45 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Brush with confectioners’ sugar icing. To make icing, mix 1 cup confectioners’ sugar and 2 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add ¼ cup chopped pecans. This makes two coffee cakes.
