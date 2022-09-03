Ford Brothers is proud to announce Susan Mosko has joined their Somerset office. Mosko joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors — Ford Brothers, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.
Weichert, Realtors — Ford Brothers, located at 1406 S. Highway 27, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Matt Ford at 606-679-2656 or MATT@FORDBROTHERSINC.COM.
About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is a top real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969. The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing and marketing a real estate brokerage, along with industry-leading technology, marketing tools and coaching. Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to over 370 offices, serving markets in over 40 states. The company has been named one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 straight years and identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for owner satisfaction seven years in a row. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.