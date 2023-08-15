Tammie Nazario, Director of The Kentucky Wildlands and President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, was one of 39 fellows from Appalachia’s 13 states who graduated from the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development program sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Members of the Class of 2023, along with family and friends, attended the ceremony on July 26 in Washington D.C.
“My enthusiastic congratulations to the 2023 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows! I’m proud of the work this industrious group of changemakers has accomplished over the last nine months as they dedicated themselves to sharing and building the knowledge needed to create long-lasting impacts on the region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The partnerships they built during their time at the Appalachian Leadership Institute will help bolster the strength and vitality of the region long after graduation, and I can’t wait to see the future impacts they will have as they continue their leadership roles across our 13 states.”
Nazario is a lifelong resident of Appalachia. Raised in Stearns, KY., she now resides in Somerset. Nazario received her degree in Organizational Management from Midway University and is a graduate of East Kentucky Leadership and Leadership Kentucky.
“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime. Not only was I able to learn more about other areas of Appalachia but the connections I’ve made over the past nine months will last a lifetime,” she said. “I look forward to seeing how we all work together to continue to improve our Appalachian region.”
Nazario was among five representatives from Southern and Eastern Kentucky to attend the Appalachian Leadership Institute. She was joined by Aaron Poynter of Russell County, director of Putting Kentuckians First and Reentry Branch, Kentucky Office of Adult Education; Joanie Jasper, Middlesboro, business coach, Kentucky Small Business Development Center; Baylen Campbell, Hazard, Director of Community Impact, Invest Appalachia; and Will Warren, Bell County, Economic Development Consultant, Vita Nuova, an environmental redevelopment firm working to revitalize distressed Appalachian communities.
“This program shows what the ARC does best, which is investing in our people,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “We know there is so much talent and potential in the people of Eastern Kentucky and all of Appalachia. Through this investment we are building a brighter future for these fellows, their families, and the entire region.”
In the nine months leading up to graduation, fellows participated in six in-person sessions, all of which included skill-building seminars with regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis. All aspects of the curriculum were designed to equip fellows with the knowledge and network needed to create positive change in their communities.
These Appalachian leaders will continue serving their communities through civil service, finance, healthcare, recovery, tourism, and a variety of other public and private sectors. Additionally, as graduates of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, they are now part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network. This program will allow them to continue connecting with, and learning from, other leaders across Appalachia. With each graduating class, the network will continue to grow, connect leaders, and facilitate learning and idea exchange across the 13 Appalachian states.
