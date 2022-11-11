I think that (whether a little, or a lot, for good or for bad) serving in the military “CHANGES” most people. And also, that the scope of what a Veteran did doesn’t matter. Veterans just did what they were charged with, whether it was making the coffee or dropping the bomb on Hiroshima… It’s ALL the same.
Many times, not just on Veterans Day, I have tried to express some of my thoughts and feelings about Veterans and have not been satisfied with my expressions. I think it’s often next to impossible to put feelings into words.
I know that most Veterans have vastly different thoughts and opinions about their military service, but this I know to be true. The old saying that SOME gave “ALL”, but ALL gave “SOME” (or are STILL giving) is so very true. ALL VETERANS absolutely give “SOME”.
In 1972 I returned home, on leave, for the first time since enlisting. I was treated to a wonderful “welcome home”! I am extremely, extremely sorrowful that not all who served got that same welcome home. A lot of people who served, especially in the Vietnam Era, were treated poorly, even cruelly when returning home. Most Veterans hadn’t wanted to be away from their homes and loved ones.
It’s my untrained opinion that many PTSD cases are affected by what I call “perceived guilt”. I think that MOST Veterans feel some sort of perceived guilt. I can tell you that I certainly feel it. Maybe their brother-in-arms was killed or wounded right beside them and they weren’t. Maybe they just feel guilty because some of their brothers were sent into a combat zone and they weren’t.
Maybe they killed or wounded some of the enemy and feel bad about it. Maybe they saw, felt, heard or smelled something horrible. Maybe they just feel that they should have or could have done more.
Regardless, I think MOST Veterans feel some kind of perceived guilt about their service. It doesn’t matter why. Everyone signed the same pledge for sure, but not all faced the same consequences. A memorable homecoming for everyone might have gone a long way toward overshadowing some of the perceived guilt thoughts. Thinking of my homecoming ALWAYS helps me to override that perceived guilt feeling. Nonetheless, I feel that everyone who served was in some way changed.
I remember my arrival on leave at Bluegrass Field, near my hometown of Somerset, in 1972 like it was today. I was coming down the few stairs from my flight to Lexington on a small plane that held 30 or so passengers. I thought I looked GREAT, with a big smile on my face and dressed in my Tropical White uniform. But I didn’t look the same as I had when I left, less than a year before.
I had “changed”. At the foot of those few steps the only people I remember seeing (of course, there were more people there) were my father, my mother, and my future wife, whom I loved so much more than life itself. I can’t tell you how much I wish that ALL VETERANS, EVERY ONE OF THEM, could have experienced such a wonderful homecoming!
Best hugs of my life! I know that MANY VETERANS did not enjoy such a celebration. I can remember, again like it was today, HEARING MY MOTHER, at the foot of those few steps more than fifty years ago, turning to my father as I came down those steps and saying to him, “THAT’S NOT MY JIMMY!”. She knew at just a glance, as only a mother could know, that in the short time I had been gone “HER JIMMY” had changed. Her son was home for a little while, but “HER JIMMY” was not… her son was home for a few days, but “HER JIMMY” was changed and gone forever.
“Welcome Home” and “Thank You” to ALL VETERANS of all generations!
Editor’s Note: The writer of this ‘Letter to the Editor’ did not want to be identified by his full name, just Jimmy was a Briar Jumper and proud graduate of Somerset High School.
