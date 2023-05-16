The Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) Behavioral Health Unit unveiled today a new name to reflect its core principles of resilience, recovery, and restoration. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Behavioral Health Unit will now be The Springs at Lake Cumberland and will continue to provide superior patient care in the same location. The rebranding solidifies the hospital’s dedication to providing compassionate behavioral health services, including crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders. LCRH has invested in this program and facilities to provide the best possible patient treatment in a calm, comfortable, patient-centered environment.
A new name like The Springs at Lake Cumberland gives LCRH better alignment with services provided in the adult and geriatric behavioral health units. LCRH recently invested nearly $2.6 million dollars renovating the units by refreshing the interiors, improving the existing structure, and enhancing the facility’s safety for patients, team members, and visitors. This renovation became imperative in order to eliminate treatment barriers and help more community members. The name change presents an opportunity to realign the behavioral health unit to promote mental health, recovery from substance use challenges, and equitable access to high-quality care.
Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, is thrilled to move forward with the new name and rebranding. “The Springs at Lake Cumberland more closely represents the mission and vision that we bring forth every day to our behavioral health patients, and the timing of this rebrand is perfect, as we enter May – National Mental Health Awareness Month,” Parker states. “This change will support our continued growth in the addiction and mental health treatment field. This is a big and exciting moment for us.”
Led by psychiatrist Dr. Manoj Chandran, The Springs at Lake Cumberland, represents a unique aspect of community-based care. According to the American Psychological Association, an estimated 65% of rural counties do not have psychiatrists and more than 60% of community-based Americans live in designated mental health provider shortage areas.
“Today, mental health work is more important than ever,” says Mandy Lynch, RN, director of The Springs. “Our challenge is to ensure that everyone has access to compassionate, high-quality treatment. We know that poor access to mental health is detrimental to our community, and have an increased risk of homelessness, substance abuse, and suicide in patients that can’t access mental health care. We wanted to use this opportunity to rebrand and to let everybody know what we have, what our unit is, whom we can take care of, and how to access care.”
While the unit is getting a new name, it’s important to note that the care provided is not changing. “We want to emphasize that only the unit name is changing. Patients will receive the same high-quality care as always,” added Lynch.
The Springs at Lake Cumberland offers a wide range of services for individuals with behavioral health needs, including depression, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The experienced interdisciplinary team of psychiatrists, medical internists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, mental health technicians, and support staff work together to provide individualized care addressing each patient’s unique needs. The goal of inpatient care is to stabilize behavioral health symptoms so patients can step down safely to a lower level of care. Specialized services are available for adults aged 18 and older and seniors aged 65 and over.
If inpatient treatment is recommended, admissions can be processed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To obtain a free, confidential assessment, call 606.678.3440. To learn more, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/behavioral-health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.