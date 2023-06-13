The Center for Rural Development has recognized former board chairman Dr. W. Bruce Ayers for his leadership and dedicated service.
In appreciation of his service, Dr. Ayers was presented a wooden plaque and gavel recognizing his leadership role as board chairman from 2016-2020.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have Dr. Ayers serve on the board and as board chairman,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center. “He has a deep love and respect for the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky and exemplifies a lifetime of exemplary service to our region. His leadership has been invaluable in helping us carry out the mission and vision of The Center in our 45-county primary service region and beyond.”
Dr. Ayers served as president of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) for almost 27 years before retiring in June 2013 with the title of president emeritus. He has a total of more than 45 years in the higher education field.
To learn more about The Center and its innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture, visit www.centertech.com.
