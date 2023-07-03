Somerset resident Natalie Franklin has been named The Center for Rural Development's marketing consultant.
Franklin, who has 20 years’ experience in marketing, will help to strengthen The Center’s brand recognition and promote programs and services in the 45-county primary service area on a regional, state, and national level.
“We are excited to welcome Natalie to The Center for Rural Development,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise in marketing that will be invaluable to our organization as we move forward with our mission and vision for the future. She absolutely will help us tell our story.”
Prior to being named marketing consultant at The Center, Franklin was marketing director for Don Marshall Chrysler Dodge Jeep Nissan, Southeast KIA, and 23 Don Franklin dealerships.
“The Center is such an asset to our community,” she said. “I have lived in Somerset my entire life and had no idea about some of The Center’s amazing programs that help so many. I specialize in Integrated Strategic Marketing. I absolutely love the creative process of connecting a client’s mission, vision, and benefits to the target demographic.”
Natalie and her husband, Jimmy, own and operate Happy Camper Lake Cumberland RV Park and Lake Cumberland Luxury Pontoon Rentals. She recently opened her own consulting agency, Marketing Lake Cumberland.
