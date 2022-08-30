Starting a high school football program from scratch is extremely difficult, and it wasn’t that long ago when both Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School went through those difficult growing pains.
Pulaski County, in the early 1980’s, and Southwestern, in the mid 1990’s, started their respective football programs with a relatively flat plot of grassy land, minimal equipment, and a group of inexperienced kids ready to start a football team.
Listening to some of the stories told by the early players of each of the programs, many of their football practices were more concentrated on picking rocks off the playing field than working on drills.
In the early goings it was rough, and both programs took their lumps along the way. But with supportive school booster clubs, excellent coaching and a thriving youth football program, both programs worked their way to the top of the heap.
Within 40 years, the Pulaski County High School football program reached the ultimate pinnacle with a Class 5A state title to go along with three state runner-up finishes. Likewise, the Southwestern High School football program has enjoyed great success over the past 20 years.
Both programs’ field houses have always been state-of-the-art and stuffed with a collection of championship trophies.
Both programs have had some of the best training equipment in the state.
Both programs have enjoyed excellent fan bases, that showed up in droves every autumn Friday night.
Both programs enjoyed an array of stylish uniforms and helmets, thanks to active booster clubs.
But the one thing both programs stilled lacked were updated playing surfaces and adequate lighting.
All that changed last Friday night.
As fate would have it, both county football programs enjoyed home opener wins last Friday. But it was the environment that surrounded those two early-season wins that was so monumental.
Both Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School football teams played their first-ever home game on artificial turf under state-of-the-art LED lighting.
Last Friday, both programs enjoyed one of their largest crowds ever and both have always had huge fanbases.
The fields weren’t just covered in synthetic turf, but huge school logos adorned both 50-yard lines. The two fields’ end zones were as colorful as the cinematic lights that flashed each time the home team crossed the goal line.
It was refreshing to see the excitement in the eyes of the thousands of fans that attended the games. The two teams’ outstanding performances on Friday night had to be fueled by the large excited fanbase and their new surroundings.
Kudos to the Pulaski County School Board for giving the two county football programs the outstanding facilities they both so richly deserved.
Kudos to the pioneer players and coaches who brought the two programs up to where they are today. Thanks to their efforts and struggles back in the two program’s infancy, today’s county student athletes were able to enjoy the excitement of last Friday night.
