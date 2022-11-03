The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Somerset Chapter, met on Saturday September 10 at the Pulaski County Library. The 235th anniversary of Constitution Day, September 17, 1787, was celebrated and its history shared; followed by a short remembrance of the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on our country. Installation of the chapter's new officers was also performed.
Melinda Allen, Professor of History at Somerset Community College (SCC), gave a short history on the circumstances leading up to the writing of the U.S. Constitution. Independence from Great Britain was officially declared in 1776 with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The war was won by the colonists in 1781. Yet the Constitution as we know it was not written until 1787. Ms. Allen answered the question “What did we do for a government in between those times?” The Articles of Confederation served as a framework for the states – a framework that ultimately did not work out. The Articles simply gave too much power to the states, and the Congress had no real power to enforce its rulings. To govern was nearly impossible since all rulings required unanimous approval from all the states. So, if just one state objected to an idea – such as imposing a tariff – that one state could hold up the entire proceedings. And as it turned out, Rhode Island was notorious for this – so much so, many people called the state “Rogue Island”! The weaknesses of the Articles became apparent as the economy began to suffer, culminating in what is now called Shay's Rebellion – a mob of farmers in Massachusetts who couldn't pay their state property taxes, and were threatened with loss of their lands.
So, a meeting was called to address these problems. Starting in May 1787, representatives from the various states met in Philadelphia to begin work on amending the Articles. Very shortly it became clear that they needed to start over with a new governing document. The men who attended were risking much. They were 55 men of wealth and leadership and a lot was on the line as they debated that summer. Ms. Allen mentioned some interesting facts about the delegates: the youngest was Jonathan Dayton, 26; the oldest was Ben Franklin, 81, who had to be carried in on a sedan chair; and George Washington was the presiding officer, who by his presence gave credibility to the proceedings. James Madison, a delegate from Virginia, became known as the 'Father of the Constitution' because of his preparedness, and his avid note taking during the Convention.
What is so remarkable is that such a vital document was ever written, much less agreed to, in only four months. Ms. Allen discussed the critical areas that were addressed that included slavery (i.e. 3/5 of slaves were counted for census purposes) and the formation of the legislative branch. Commonly referred to as 'the Great Compromise', it was a solution to a contentious issue whereby both large and small states would be fairly represented by creating two houses of Congress.
In the House of Representatives, each state would be assigned seats in proportion to the size of its population. In the Senate, each state would have two delegates regardless of size. It was on 17 September 1787, that the delegates agreed on the final product, and then sent it to all the states for ratification, which did not happen until 1789. Knowing this history gives more understanding to the words of the Preamble of the Constitution that state “We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union ...”. Their attempt to form a 'more perfect union' resulted in the U.S. Constitution that has worked well for 235 years.
Roberta Adams shared a short remembrance of September 11, 2001 and some statistics. In the years since 2001, there is a growing population who were not even born then. As of 2020, just over 30% of the population were under 25, and 33% of the world population were under 20. She stressed we must be vigilant to share these events to the new generations more than ever. To quote Mayor Giuliani from 2001: “The attacks of September 11th were intended to break our spirit. Instead, we have emerged stronger and more unified. We feel renewed devotion to the principles of political, economic, and religious freedom; the rule of law; and respect for human life. We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.