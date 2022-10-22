On a large but unassuming piece of property, up a gravel drive and surrounded by woods Dan Dutton is working to create a cultural mecca of sorts for the residents of Kentucky.
“I want this to be a place for creative people,” he said.
On the property is a sculpture garden, a massive art studio and a multi-level gathering and performing house that encourages creativity in all forms. The inspiration for all of it is the majestic beauty of the south-central Kentucky landscape.
“My work is so deeply connected to place that I can never be anyplace else,” Dutton said.
His multi-level studio that includes sleeping quarters was built almost completely from reclaimed wood from the old building of the Somerset Undertaking Company. He even has an old coffin and embalming table. Dutton said the wood is from the 1800s. The building was built over two months with the commission he got from writing his first opera. The biggest room on the first floor was built to promote dreaming. Dutton has done extensive reading about how dreams and creativity come together. He wrote his first opera after waking up from an extremely vivid dream.
“I woke up from the dream in the middle of the night, very startled about it. In the dark I found the piano and started picking out the chords and melodies I had heard,” Dutton said.
The opera, entitled “The Stone Man,” was the first opera to be written and performed in Kentucky, Dutton said.
Dutton has composed several more operas, some of which he composed on a 1972 Sabithil & Sons harpsicord. Dutton said he like to compose on the harpsicord because it requires more movement because the notes played are not sustained like they are on a piano. He no longer composes on the harpsicord because of the carpal tunnel syndrome he got from spending so much time playing the instrument.
Dutton has known he was an artist from an early age and said that he was singing full Christmas carols with his family when they celebrated his first Christmas.
He’s been creating and supporting himself with his art all his life. He said that he finds the key to his success as an artist is persistence.
“My mom always said if a snapping turtle gets a hold of your toe, it won’t turn loose until it thunders,” Dutton said. “I’ve always associated that with my work. If I’m working on something nothing can stop me except death.”
Dutton was born on the land he now calls home. He was the youngest of six children and admits that he was spoiled and got more affirmation than his siblings did. He also acknowledges how fortunate he was to have family to encourage and support his artistic endeavors.
“I really lucked out. I could not have had a more supportive or fabulous family,” he said.
His parents, Joe and Cebah Dutton, were farmers but Dutton said they also had a keen appreciation of music and storytelling. His paternal grandmother was a school teacher, an accountant and an artist in a time when women weren’t typically known for being artists.
“She did some pastels,” Dutton said, “There’s a family predilection for art.”
Through his artistic career Dutton has had to fight through stereotypes of people from Kentucky.
“Kentucky is the subject of a lot of stereotypes and I’ve had to battle them all my life,” he said. “We miss some of what is beautiful and fabulous about our culture here and one of the goals of my artwork has been to show there is more to this place than people think.”
Dutton is very interested in the history of the land he grew up on and the land around him. In addition to the two studios on the property is a building that he said was once owned by “Aunt Lou, the witch.” He was so taken with the woman that he named one of the operas he wrote after her.
Dutton doesn’t limit himself to one type of art. In addition to writing and composing music, he is a visual artist that works with many different types of mediums.
His painting and sculpture studio is massive and it needs to be because many of the works he created in it are huge. Several of the paintings he created are 10 feet by 12 feet and after they were shown in a museum exhibit two colleges asked to display them in their art museums as well. However, the paintings were so large they wouldn’t fit through any of the college art museum’s doors. He combined his love of music and storytelling with his love of painting when he created 12 paintings surrounded by intricately carved wood frames he made. The paintings were of the Kentucky ballads he learned about from mentor, Chappel Wallin.
“Making the ballad paintings was like looking in a mirror of all the mistakes a human can make,” he said of the work that took years to complete.
While much of Dutton’s work focuses on Kentucky and he says he could never live anyplace else but he has travelled the world extensively. If forced to pick somewhere to live other than the land where he grew up he said he would like to live in France. He also spent time in Asia and its influence on him can be seen on his property as well.
A torrii, a traditional Japanese gate that often leads to a temple or sacred space, marks the entrance to Dutton’s moss garden where he can relax and meditate and feel energized to create more works of art.
“It’s a gate to nowhere and a gate to everywhere,” he said of the torrii.
He didn’t let his property’s original use fade away while adding buildings and studios. He has a brood of chickens, a somewhat feral cat and other wildlife that comes and goes.
A trail above his driveway leads to his sculpture garden and metal sculptures of cats painted a brilliant blue are tucked into spots of honor leading to his painting and sculpture studio. The cats were part of an exhibit from years ago that focused solely on the color blue.
Dutton said he doesn’t have a favorite piece of art or a favorite medium. He sees his individual works as parts of a whole work he refers to as the omnicronic.
“It’s an example of what a person who devotes the entirety of their life would make,” he said.
His operas incorporate not only music but visual arts, such as video and pictures, as well as the arts of dance and storytelling. He sees art in everything that he is surrounded by and uses it as inspiration. He takes stunning photos that encourages and inspires him to continue creating.
“You’ve got those things in nature that prepare you for the sense of joy you have when things come forth,” Dutton said of the changing of the seasons. “There is an intrinsic beauty to nature.”
Dutton hopes to be an encouragement to other young artists living in Pulaski County and in Kentucky as a whole. Over the years he was told that he’d have to leave the place he feels most connected with because he wouldn’t be able to support himself as an artist here but he’s happy to have proven them wrong.
“I’m very grateful that I’m able to do the work that I do,” Dutton said. “People might think someone who was born and raised here in a farming family wouldn’t wind up composing operas and creating shows of visual arts for museums. It’s not an expected trajectory for people here.”
