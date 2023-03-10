You can listen to Chris Hubbuch, FBI Special Agent, discuss the most recent trends in fraud impacting Kentuckians, as well as others across the United States during this free seminar, Friday, Mach 17, 10:00 to 11:30 am at the Pulaski County Extension Office. You will learn about spotting red flags in popular scams targeting unsuspecting victims through email, mobile phones, text, social media and regular mail. Hear the inside scoop of fraud and what you can do about it. RSVP today and don’t miss this informational session that could protect your money and even your personal information. Lunch will be provided for all in attendance. RSVP to amwright@forchtbank.com by Wednesday, March 15. The Extension Office is located at 28 Parkway Drive, Somerset.
The average American, and that is you, makes over 200 food-and beverage-related choices each day. This number may seem high, but it makes sense when we think about the decisions we make daily. We decide what food and beverages we will eat. We are exposed to a multitude of items in our grocery stores. We are bombarded with television advertisements to choose specific food. And there are many fast food options available in our communities.
In the United States food and beverage products are all around us, but that doesn’t mean they are all healthy options. It is important to recognize that food that is easiest to access in our communities and family traditions play large roles in our food-related decisions. These factors could be very different from those of someone who lives just 30 miles away.
When we think about making healthy food decisions, we first need to recognize what food is available to us and the factors we consider when we buy and prepare foods. Some common considerations when buying food and beverages include cost, taste, nutrition, and how long the food will last before it spoils. What are the questions you ask yourself when you make food and beverage decisions each day?
How much sugar goes into your morning coffee? Will you pack your lunch or buy something at the nearest fast-food restaurant? Do you get a soda refill before you leave the restaurant? Will you have that piece of cake from a coworker’s birthday? What are you preparing for dinner? Food choices have a direct impact on our health. Most of us want to make food choices that will support a healthy body, but we may lack knowledge, time, money, skills, or access to healthy foods.
Several years of research have established that the following food components have negative effects on the body and limiting consumption may improve health. Small amounts of trans fats are found naturally in animal products. Trans fats are also added to products (e.g., crackers, snack foods, baked goods) to make them shelf stable.
Saturated fats are solid at room temperature and are commonly found in animal products and bakery item (cakes, cookies, dough- nuts). It is recommended that less than 10 percent of our daily calories come from saturated fat (200 calories of a 2,000-calorie diet). When we see low-fat foods, we immediately think these will be better for us. It is still important to look at the nutrition facts label. Usually, the fat in low-fat foods is replaced with added sugar to preserve the taste. Research shows that added sugar in our foods has negative effects on our health. You may need to watch your sugar intake. Be careful! Many foods you wouldn’t suspect— such as ketchup, pasta sauce, and salad dressings—have high amounts of added sugar.
We always enjoy a beautiful and delicious salad.
Rainbow Pasta Salad
8 ounces small, whole-wheat pasta (shells, mini bowties, elbow macaroni rotini, etc.)
6 ounces or 4 cups Baby Spinach, chopped.
2 cups sliced strawberries.
15 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained.
10 ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained with juice reserved.
1 cup chopped pecans, cashews or almonds.
Salad Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
Reserved pineapple juice
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold running water to cool. Set aside to continue draining.
Wash strawberries and allow to dry. Combine chopped spinach, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits; Combine with drained pasta. Top with chopped nuts, if using. Combine the olive oil, cider vinegar, reserved pineapple juice, onion powder, pepper and salt in a small bowl or jar with a lid. Whisk or shake to combine. Add salad dressing to the pasta salad right before serving and toss. Or, serve dressing on the side to keep salad crisp for several days. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. You can add grilled chicken to make this an entrée salad. This will make 7 servings, of 1 ½ cups.
What is going on at the Extension Office this coming week?
Cultural arts entries should be brought into the Extension Office Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. Each entry should have the proper paper work completed that is available at the Extension Office. Area Cultural Competition is Thursday, March 16, at the Taylor County Extension Office.
Scam and fraud information with the FBI Friday, March 17 at 10:00 o’clock. Lunch provided for free You must register in advance.
Make a beautiful fancy tri-fold Card on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 ‘clock at the Extension Office. Cost is $15 and must be paid in advance at the Extension Office.
Join us as we make a Vegetarian Taco Soup on Tuesday, March 28 at 11:30. Please register in advance so enough soup will be available for all.
Learn how to “Grow Your Garden and Grow Your Mind” at our Area FCS Program being held at the Wayne County Extension Office, Wednesday April 5. The cost is $10 which you pay at the Pulaski County Extension Office by Friday, March 31. This provides you with lunch, plants, 6 learning sessions, and other materials. The first ten that register and pay can ride the Pulaski Van that will be leaving the office at 9:00. The Wayne County Extension Office is located at 255 Rolling Hills Boulevard, Monticello, Ky. for those that will be driving.
