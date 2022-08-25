The Mole Hole and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital are happy to announce the opening of a new specialty retail gift store inside the hospital. The Mole Hole at LCRH Gift Shoppe opened its doors on August 10, 2022, and offers a unique retail shopping experience for patients, visiting guests, physicians, and staff at the LCRH main campus.
The previous hospital gift shop closed due to difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopening the space was a goal set forth by the hospital as it began to return to its pre-pandemic state. “The Mole Hole promises to be a great shopping experience for our patients, staff, families, and visitors,” said Rhee Perry, Chief Operating Officer at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “The new gift shop is another example of our commitment to improving the patient and guest experience. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a local business and support our community.”
The Mole Hole at LCRH provides a wide array of retail products, including candles, drinkware, decals, greeting cards, baby gifts, kitchen novelties, books, and home decor. Additionally, The Mole Hole offers many snacks, beverages, charcuterie trays, and specialty chocolates, perfect for gifts or to enjoy on the go. Floral services for delivery to patient rooms are also coming soon on the horizon.
Tammy Hoehler, the owner of The Mole Hole, said the response from the community has been overwhelming. “Everyone has been so supportive,” she said. “The Mole Hole has been in business since 1995, and I am thrilled to continue expanding our business. The ability to provide unique products and additional shopping opportunities to our community members is exciting.” Hoehler said the store’s merchandise is constantly changing and expanding and strives to sell one-of-a-kind items.
The Mole Hole at LCRH Gift Shoppe is located in the hospital’s main lobby, on the first floor near elevators 7 and 8. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. For questions or assistance with orders, please call The Mole Hole at LCRH at 606.451.3992.
