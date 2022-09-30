A library is full of fictional stories about the love of mothers for their sons and families struggling to keep their lost loved one’s legacy alive, but in the Somerset Branch of the Pulaski County Library hangs a portrait that is a testament to how a mother and sister turned to their community to keep the legacy alive of a boy gone too soon.
The painting is of a little boy, Mark Thatcher, who was born March 3, 1887, the son of Thomas Muir Thatcher and Nannie Perkins Thatcher, a wealthy family that made their home in the burgeoning town of Somerset. On a January day in 1898 “Little Mark,” as he was known, was out getting fresh air while playing with friends. The children were playing with bows and arrows when tragedy struck and Little Mark was shot in the chest with an arrow. Even though he lived right across the street from the town’s hospital he succumbed to his injuries and left his parents broken hearted at the loss of their youngest son. In her grief, Nannie Thatcher commissioned artist C. Fagin to paint a portrait of her son from a grainy family portrait she had.
The family portrait didn’t show Little Mark’s full body, so the artist took artistic license with the lower half of the boy’s body and the toy he holds in one hand. The painting was a treasure to the Thatcher family and when Little Mark’s mother died years later his sister, Elizabeth Thatcher Richardson, became the caretaker of the portrait that was the little boy’s legacy.
The house Little Mark grew up in was passed down from his parents to his sister and was located next door to where the Somerset branch of the Pulaski County Library used to be located on North Main Street. The library staff became close to Richardson, befriending her and doing things like shoveling her walk to help care for her.
“The library staff kind of adopted her,” said Judith Burdine, former director of the Pulaski County Public Library.
One day Burdine, was sitting in the parlor at the Richardson house visiting with Richardson when she noticed a large painting of a little boy hanging above the fireplace. She asked about it, thinking that the painting might have been of a child Richardson had lost. Richardson explained that she did lose a daughter to cancer but the little boy in Victorian garb was actually her brother. Richardson told Burdine the story of her brother’s death and then spoke of a concern she had.
“She commented that she was so concerned about what was going to happen to the picture when she died,” Burdine said.
Burdine asked about her having other family that would give the picture a home. Richardson and Little Mark’s oldest brother, John, moved to New York and had passed away and although she did have some nieces and nephews Richardson said she was worried that since they had never met Little Mark that there wouldn’t be enough sentimental attachment to the painting for them to give it a home. That’s when Burdine offered Richardson a solution and a promise.
“I said Mrs. Richardson if you’re really sure your family won’t take care of it, we’ll take him and take care of him,” Burdine said. “That was the promise: that we would take care of him for her.”
True to her word, Richardson left word with her attorney that upon her death the oil on canvas painting should be donated to the Pulaski County Public Library. After Richardson’s death Burdine got a call from Richardson’s lawyer asking her to come retrieve the painting. With a heavy heart missing the friend that she had made and the library staff had adopted, Burdine did. There was no place in the old building to hang the portrait, so they found a safe dry place in the basement and put some storage shelves in front of the painting to keep it from getting damaged. It stayed in the basement of the old library building until the new building was built.
“That’s where all the ghost stories came from,” Burdine said, of the basement in the old library building.
And that’s how Lori Weager, the current main desk supervisor and former adult programmer for the Pulaski County Library first learned about Little Mark.
Weager said she was holding a book reading for an author of paranormal books out of Lexington and after the library closed a portion of the group that had been there for the reading decided to go down to the basement to finish the reading. They were on the opposite end of the basement when the author began talking but she wasn’t reading from her book.
“We sat there for about five or 10 minutes in the quiet and the [author] said, ‘I sense a presence in here. It’s a small child, a little boy. He’s very happy and he’s playing,” Weager said.
She didn’t think much of it that night but mentioned it to some co-workers the next day and was told about Little Mark and the painting.
“That’s what started me looking into it,” Weager said, adding that she’s been fascinated with the story of Little Mark and the painting ever since.
Weager has a very large collection of old photos from the 1800s and early 1900s that she treasures and spends time searching for at flea markets and other places that tend to have cast off historical treasures in them. One day at a flea market she came across some photographs in a set that had two boys in one picture, a picture of a woman in profile and a portrait of two boys and a girl, obviously siblings. She purchased them, mostly because she has two sons herself and the picture of the brothers spoke to her.
“I bought them for a dollar a piece,” she said.
She got them home and was examining them more closely and realized that one of the boys looked familiar to her but she couldn’t put a finger on where she would have seen the face before. After the new library was built and things were being packed up to move to its new home, she brought the pictures she had purchased in to show her co-workers. One of them, pointed at one of the brothers and told her that it was the same boy from the painting in the basement.
She took the photos and compared them to the painting that was getting ready to be moved and realized that one of the pictures she held in her hand was the picture that the artist had been given to paint the portrait of Little Mark from.
This further fueled Weager’s desire to know more.
“Something about it captured me,” she said.
She’s done hours upon hours of research trying to find out as much as she can about Little Mark and the Thatcher family only to find that where official paperwork is concerned the little boy has been lost to history. Theoretically, since his family was wealthy and lived in town his name should appear in the 1890 census, but while the rest of his family is listed, he is not. She’s searched ancestory.com for him and his information can’t be found there either. The Kentucky’s Vital Records office in Frankfort only has information beginning in 1911, and neither Pulaski County or the City of Somerset have records from the 1880s or 1890s. Weager searched historical archives for his obituary and once again came up with nothing.
“I’ve gone back to the newspapers and there was never an obituary put in,” Weager said. “I’m thinking it was because it was too painful.”
So, it appears that the only things left from the almost 11 years Little Mark walked the earth are the painting and his weathered tombstone, both of which the staff of the Pulaski County Public Library are honored to be caretakers of. The staff at the library, like Weager, is so fascinated by his story that each year they take up donations around Memorial Day and put flowers on his grave.
His grave marker is in Somerset Cemetery and leaves Weager with other questions about the little boy.
“I never understood why on his monument it says Little Mark Thatcher and why there is no middle name,” she said adding that during all her research she can’t find a middle name listed for the boy.
Chiseled into the stone is “Little Mark Thatcher Mar. 3, 1887, Jan. 23, 1898” and two lines from the poem “Pictures of a Memory” by Alice Cary. The lines tell the story of a family’s grief and hope for a reunion in eternity. They are, “He fell, in his saint-like beauty, / Asleep by the gates of light.”
The house where Little Mark once resided was torn down in the middle of the night some years ago despite its being a house that had a long history dating back to the Civil War days, when Morgan’s Raiders camped out in its backyard and where a Confederate soldier was hidden from Union soldiers in a closet upstairs while there was a dinner party going on downstairs, according to Burdine.
“After [Richardson’s] death we had a historian from Lexington come and he went over the house and the history of the house,” Burdine said, adding that he said the house and land had more history than the whole of Lexington’s historic district.
When it came time to design the new library, Burdine and others knew that there needed to be a place to honor the gift that Richardson had given them, so the Orwin Room, named after another historical family, was designed around the painting of Little Mark. They made sure there was a fireplace in the room that the painting could be hung over and the colors in the room were picked out to compliment the painting. Local artist Dan Dutton restored the painting and the frame so it would look its best while keeping its original integrity. When Burdine and her staff moved in and they hung the portrait under the proper light they discovered some things no one had noticed before and have intrigued school children on library field trips for many years.
“There are at least 10 different faces in that picture,” Burdine said, adding that some of them are forward facing and some are in profile. “We never realized they existed. The kids spot them better than us adults do.”
Weager also pointed out a butterfly near his knees and the figure of a Victorian woman can faintly be seen over the boy’s shoulder.
“I love the thought that that’s his mom looking over him,” she said.
The librarians love to bring children into the room and tell them about the little boy, although they are delicate about the details of his death. As a group, the library staff feel like Little Mark’s legacy has been left for them to remember, protect and pass down to the coming generations.
“He’s not forgotten,” Weager said. “People just need to know that there was a little boy that lived in Somerset and his name was little Mark Thatcher.”
Burdine agrees and is happy that the staff of the library is helping her keep her promise to a friend.
“He’d been in the basement for so blooming long and [the day we hung him in the new library] it was like he had been resurrected all over again,” she said. “He’s not been lost to history.”
