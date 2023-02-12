The UPS Store concept was introduced in 1980 as Mail Boxes Etc. A convenient alternative to the post office. In 2001 UPS acquired Mail Boxes Etc. and in 2003 the two companies introduced The UPS Store brand.
The centers remain locally owned and operated and offers much more than shipping.
The UPS Store of Somerset was purchased by David Meade in 2016 where Debra Ruckle had been manager since 2011.
Since the beginning the focus has been placed on superior customer service. When you walk into The UPS Store you’ll be greeted with a smile from Debra and her employees and provided individual care at the counter.
Offering much more than shipping The UPS Store helps with many of your day-to-day business needs including fingerprinting, mailboxes, notary services, direct mailing, printing of banners, brochures, postcards, flyers and more.
Both David and Debra believe in community involvement and service.
The UPS Store frequently sponsors school events, youth activities, and offers discounts for many local school and non-profit functions. In fact they are the standard in supporting events throughout Pulaski County. Just in 2022 The UPS Store volunteered and donated to the following organizations.
Burnside Little League, Somerset High School Girls Soccer, Pulaski County High School Cheer & Volleyball, Pep and Pizzazz, Habitat for Humanity, Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, American Heart Association, Pulaski County Detention Center, City of Somerset and multiple churches to help East Kentucky Flood Victims.
David has served as President of the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Kentucky Auctioneer’s Association, serves on the local advisory board for Volunteers of America and is involved in many events here in Somerset with our Chamber of Commerce.
David’s passion is helping children who are the most vulnerable through the adoption and foster care system. He is a founding member and current board member for Catalyst Resources international a non-profit organization that oversees two orphanages in Guatemala, and also leads mission teams to build houses in the area each year.
David currently serves as the Speaker Pro-Tem of the Kentucky House of Representatives, and represents a portion of Pulaski County as State Representative.
Debra Ruckel is the executive manager of The UPS Store here in Somerset and Frankfort.
If you have attended any of our Chamber events you will recognize her smiling face as you see her working and volunteering in some capacity.
She was a member of the 2019 Leadership Lake Cumberland class serves as a Chamber Ambassador for both the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber and the Frankfort Chamber of Commerce.
Debra is a current member of the Somerset Business & Professional Women’s Club, American Heart Association Planning Committee, Pulaski County Republican Executive Committee, Secretary of Somerset Pulaski Rotary and serves on the Chamber Holiday Auction Committee.
With her kind and caring spirit, she is truly the heart and soul of The UPS Store, along with all of the wonderful employees working to ensure your shipping and business needs are met.
