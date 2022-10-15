As Halloween approaches, many find themselves intrigued by things that go bump in the night. Even in the humble town of Somerset, one can explore the world of spooks and mystery.
Off of Oak Hill Road is the Paranormal Roadtripper’s Nightmare Gallery, a newly established learning center and gift shop for all things paranormal.
The museum’s curator, Zach Bales, is no stranger to educating curious minds. As an English teacher at Southwestern High School, Bales uses his experience in education to enlighten the general public of the mysterious phenomena the world has to offer.
“As a lifelong educator, and someone who comes from a family of educators, I felt like it was time to open up an exhibit to provide an education on folklore,” said Bales. “Not something you would have in your typical K through 12 education.”
With the aid and support from his wife and parents, Bales held the grand opening for his exhibit on August 20. The opening event saw a turnout of more than 100 visitors, some even having been from out of town like Louisville and Nashville. Bales deemed it as a “wild success.”
While the grand opening allowed walk-ins, tours since then have been by appointment only. Those interested can book their free hour-long tour through the museum’s Facebook page or website paranormalroadtripper.square.site.
However, Bales foresees hosting future open-house events and public holiday events that include Halloween and even Christmas.
Initially, Bales questioned whether the community would embrace this unique business venture and accept them with open arms.
“I know not everybody is as comfortable talking about the unusual, the unexplained and otherworldly as we are,” stated Bales. “So you always worry that there might be a little pushback to the opening of something called the Nightmare Gallery.”
Bales was pleased to find his initial fears were “unjustified.”
“I think Somerset is starting to embrace its role in the folklore itself,” said Bales. “A lot of people in this community are starting to realize how special Somerset is.”
Makayla Scott, a former student of Bales’ and an advocate for the paranormal attended the opening event.
“The museum is awesome,” she said. “I love the way he has it set up and I feel like I would never get bored. He’s an excellent tour guide.”
Bales’ own appreciation for local legends started at a young age.
“Somerset and this region of Kentucky have all sorts of unusual stories, ghost stories and unusual phenomena,” he said. “And growing up in this area, I was very interested in that as many young people are.”
After graduating high school, Bales found himself with more time on his hands, which he dedicated to putting Pulaski County’s myths and legends to the test. In 2005, he conducted his first paranormal investigation at Mill Springs Battlefield’s Zollicoffer Park in Nancy, KY. Since then, he’s explored many more local “haunted hot spots.”
This led Bales to develop an appreciation for local folklore, saying it’s what makes our region special and calls it “our shared identity.” By opening the Nightmare Gallery, he believes that he has embodied that ideology.
“It’s a celebration of ourselves here locally,” he said. “It’s a celebration of our folklore and our culture.”
One display in the gallery details local and regional creatures of legend, such as the Birdman of Devil’s Creek, the Beast of Land Between the Lakes and the Pope Lick Monster. This educational display uses infographics, like maps, images and biographical information, which Bales designed himself.
But Bales also credits his fascination with the paranormal to his many travels. Having explored a wide variety of paranormal sites and attractions across 49 states and 22 countries, Bales has been nicknamed the “Paranormal Roadtripper.”
His love for travel was instilled in him at a young age through his parents. But his love for the paranormal didn’t start until one family trip to the Grand Canyon. There he was exposed to the world of the unknown when he and his family visited the International UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico — a hotspot for UFO activity.
Throughout the years, Bales initiated his family into sharing this fascination with the paranormal. Their involvement with the Nightmare Gallery makes Bales feel that the museum has even developed into a “family business.”
His wife Melissa says that she “married into it.”
“When we were dating, he would take me out on these investigations.They were kind of like dates for us.” she said. “Now it’s carried on and we plan our summer vacations to go to these weird places.”
For every site that they visit, the married couple always try to bring back a little piece of it to showcase in the Nightmare Gallery.
“We have things from the Canyonlands of Arizona to the swamplands of Louisiana,” stated Bales. “We have things from the moors of England and Scotland all the way to the Alaskan frontier.”
Some of these items are also a part of what Bales calls their “eclectic merchandise.”
“One of the main things we set out to do is not only offer an opportunity to learn about the mysteries of the world, but also browse at a one-of-a-kind gift shop,” said Bales.
Some of these items for sale from their travels include evidence vials, containing things like Bigfoot hair, Mothman feathers and sand from alleged UFO crash sites, and things of Romani legend, like fortune candles and coffin nails that guarantee to ward off evil.
On display are a number of some of the most famous cryptid foot-casts in the world, which guests can purchase as well. Just imagine having your own foot-cast of Bigfoot, the Abominable Snowman or even the Chupacabra sitting on your mantle.
Some products are also hand-made by the Bales family themselves. These can range from decorative wood-carvings of famous cryptids all the way to ghost-hunting equipment. Patrons can purchase hand-crafted dowsing rods, pendulum boards and spirit dice to contact those beyond the grave.
Other sections of the Nightmare Gallery pay homage to other subjects we often don’t affiliate with the paranormal, like the thrills and chills of film and the mystery of magic.
As a long-time filmgoer and filmmaker himself, Bales embraces film-making as an “art form.” A whole section of his museum is dedicated to some of the most famous horror movies. The section holds a slew of props and prop replicas signed by the actors and filmmakers of these iconic movies, which include “Halloween” (1978), “”Friday the 13th” (1980), “Scream” (1996) and many others.
Another section displays a wide variety of tricks and illusions that were practiced by magicians since the Vicotrian Era. In particular, it highlights the role magicians played in the 1800’s, involving spiritualism and contacting loved ones that had passed away. One part of the display even pays homage to famous magician Lance Burton from Russell Springs, Ky.
According to Bales, this is “only the beginning” for the Nightmare Gallery.
“I’m a lifelong educator and a lifelong learner,” he stated. “I’m always learning about this stuff and I want to keep teaching others about it as well.”
