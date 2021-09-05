Thompson Drug opens in Nancy

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Thompson Drug recently grand opened their ninth location, located behind the Triangle Restaurant in Nancy, Ky, at 9875 W. Highway 80. With over 40 years of being in business and nine pharmacy locations throughout the state, Thompson Drug has the knowledge to cater to all your medication needs. With a convenient two-window drive-thru system, Thompson Drug will be able to customers in-and-out in the shortest amount of time possible. With wait times less than 10 minutes, Thompson Drug is excited to serve the Nancy community and all of its Pulaski County customers. Pharmacist Ashley Cheuvront - who has over 14 years experience in the business - and her experience staff of Farris Strong and Andrea Weddle are eagerly ready to help you with all your medication needs.