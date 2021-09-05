Thompson Drug recently grand opened their ninth location, located behind the Triangle Restaurant in Nancy, Ky, at 9875 W. Highway 80. With over 40 years of being in business and nine pharmacy locations throughout the state, Thompson Drug has the knowledge to cater to all your medication needs. With a convenient two-window drive-thru system, Thompson Drug will be able to customers in-and-out in the shortest amount of time possible. With wait times less than 10 minutes, Thompson Drug is excited to serve the Nancy community and all of its Pulaski County customers. Pharmacist Ashley Cheuvront – who has over 14 years experience in the business – and her experience staff of Farris Strong and Andrea Weddle are eagerly ready to help you with all your medication needs.
Thompson Drug opens in Nancy
Danielle West, 31, of Eubank, passed away, Friday, September 3, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Linda Slaughter of Somerset, KY passed away August 31, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Emma Hines of Somerset, KY passed away on September 1, 2021 in Somerset. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Cary Haynes, age 67, passed away on Sept 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home.
Johnny Dale Cash, 59, of Eubank, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. He was born August 12, 1962 in Somerset; son of Mary Mae (Ware) Cash of Eubank and the late James Walter Cash. He worked as a mechanic and attended Glenw…
