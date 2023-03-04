Think creatively. How can you save money when you go grocery shopping. Here are some tips to consider before going to the store. Encourage your family to drink water, out of the fountain, instead of purchasing bottled water. Pass up those soda drinks that can become very addictive and have high sugar contents. Water from the fountain is easy on your wallet and has zero calories. Save time, money, and calories by skipping the candy, chip and cookie aisles. Choose the checkout lanes without candy shelves, magazines, and other nick-nacks that entices you to buy. Shop alone when possible.
Ask friends and family to see where they shop to find great deals. Grocery stores, ethnic markets, dollar stores, retail supercenters, and wholesale clubs may offer good deals. Check out the weekly sales flyers. Most of the time sales flyers come out mid-week. Flyers can be found at stores (and their websites), and in newspapers. Eat before you shop. Grocery shopping while hungry can lead to impulse buying. It can also lead to food choices that are not healthy. Eat before you go to keep you on task.
Springtime weather means more time outside being active and less time in the kitchen. Try these kitchen timesavers to make less work for you. Take the stress and hassle out of cooking. You will have more time to enjoy meals and to spend with your loved ones. Keep within easy reach items you often use, such as cooking oils and sprays, spatulas, cutting boards, and spices. This will save you from having to search for them later. Before you start to cook, clear off the counters. This gives more room for prep space. For your next casserole or stew, double the recipe and freeze the extra. You will save time and make cooking next week’s dinner a snap. Freeze leftover food items in small reusable containers. Leftovers must be refrigerated within 2 hours of cooking food. Throw away food that has been left at room temperature for more than 2 hours (1 hour if the temperature is over 90 degrees, such as at an outdoor picnic during summer). Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator 3 to 4 days. Or they can be frozen for 3 to 4 months. Frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when stored for longer time in the freezer.
Make mealtime easier by planning a weekly menu of your meals. Post your weekly meal plan in a place where everyone can see it — the refrigerator door is always a good spot. Here are some tips to get started planning weekly meals. See what food you already have. Look in your freezer, cabinets, and fridge. You can save money by using these items in planning meals. Write down recipes to try. Find new ideas for healthy and budget-friendly meals based on what you have, foods your family enjoys, and foods that are good buys. Make a grocery list. Write your grocery list by store section to make shopping quick and easy. Buy a mix of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable items. Plan for a mix of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable foods for your meals. Eat fresh food first so it does not go bad. Stock your freezer and pantry with items you can eat later when on sale.
The next time your family ask for pizza, be prepared with this Pizza recipe.
Quick and Easy Pizza
4 (6-inch) tortillas
1/2 teaspoon oil
2 cups sliced mushrooms (white button or baby Portobello)
1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Place tortillas on 2 large baking sheets. Bake, flipping once, until crisp (about 10 minutes). Set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, peppers, onion, and garlic. Cook until all vegetables are soft and tender (about 10 minutes). Set aside. Spread tortilla crust with 2 tablespoons tomato sauce, 1/4 cup vegetable mixture, 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese, and 1/2 teaspoon Parmesan cheese. Repeat with remaining crusts and toppings. Bake until cheese is melted and edges of tortillas are golden brown (about 10 minutes). MyPlate tip: Set up a pizza-making station in the kitchen. Allow each person to choose their own favorite toppings, then pop pizzas into the oven.
Learn how to “Grow Your Garden and Grow Your Mind” at our Area FCS Program being held at the Wayne County Extension Office, Wednesday April 5. The cost is $10 which you pay at the Pulaski County Extension Office by Friday, March 31. This provides you with lunch, plants, 6 learning sessions, and other materials. The first ten that register and pay can ride the Pulaski Van that will be leaving the office at 9:00. The Wayne County Extension Office is located at 255 Rolling Hills Boulevard, Monticello, Ky. for those that will be driving.
