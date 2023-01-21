From high-speed police chases to trigger-happy constables, Pulaski County had its share of exciting news events in early 1963. And from the sounds of things, the circuit judge was quite fed up with the recent shenanigans — and was ready to put a stop to the nonsense heading into the new year.
Some of us “younger folks” don’t know what it’s like to have to worry about where fallout shelters are located, but in 1963, it must have given local residents some peace of mind to know that several were located across the county.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1963 – and there was plenty of news – from the pages of the Jan. 17, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Four Indiana Juveniles Arrested After 100 MPH Chase
Three juvenile boys and one juvenile girl from Indiana were arrested here Sunday afternoon after a high-speed chase with State Police. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was charged with no operator’s license, reckless driving, and possession of a stolen license plate. State Police were notified early Sunday morning that the four had taken a car belonging to the father of one of the juveniles without his permission and left Indianapolis traveling to Monticello. They stopped at a service station just south of Lancaster, filled up with gas, and drove off without paying. About 1:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon, State Police intercepted the car near Eubank. The 100-mile-an-hour chase started near Eubank and ended at a road block at the intersection of Hwy. 80 and U.S. 27.
Constable Shoots Man During Break In
A fleeing man was shot in the back by Eighth District Constable Harry Campbell Friday night after he was caught attempting to break into the store of Mrs. Roland Lewis at Tateville. The constable was walking toward the store when he saw a man running away. Campbell ordered the fleeing man to stop, but he continued running south down the Southern Railway tracks. The constable fired one shot and the blast from the 16-gauge, sawed-off shotgun knocked the man down, but he got up and continued south.
Juvenile Delinquency Scored by Judge
“The most appalling thing we have to deal with is the falling away of youth,” Pulaski Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar told a Grand Jury Monday. “Behind every delinquent child, there is a delinquent parent.” He charged that the youth are becoming more involved in serious crimes in the county. He also urged the city to enforce a curfew law in order to “drive home these potential lawbreakers.” Judge Tartar charged that youth are involved in many of the traffic violations. Drunken drivers should go to the penitentiary, he said. Drunken drivers and reckless drivers should receive maximum punishment because they “know better.”
Shorter Work Week
A third city department was placed on a 40-hour, five-day work week as a result of action taken by the Somerset City Council Monday. Previously, the police and fire departments had been placed on the 40-hour week. The council instructed City Attorney Viley Blackburn to prepare the necessary ordinance to also put the 10 employees of the street and sanitation department on the shorter work week. In the past they have been working 48 hours a week. Councilman James Eastham said the members of this department deserve the same consideration as do the men working in other departments. “If they can do their work in five days, let’s put them on a five-day week,” he said. He suggested that they be paid the same amount of money as they are receiving now for working six days. They now average getting 97 cents an hour. Under the new proposal they will receive $1.16 per hour.
City Budget Presented to Council
A $238,100 budget for the coming year was presented to members of the Somerset City Council Monday night. The City Finance Committee, which prepared this year’s budget, also reported that last year’s operating expenses had exceeded by $2,464.18 the anticipated revenue, leaving the city with a total accumulated deficit of approximately $20,000 at the end of 1962.
Local Tobacco Growers Received $6M+ on Somerset Market
Tobacco farmers who sold their tobacco on the Somerset Market received $581,000 more than last year, officials reported today. This year’s crop brought $6,786,938.30 on the local market. Total pounds sold this year was 11,752,464. Local warehousemen said this year’s crop was better than expected considering natural difficulties experienced by farmers during last summer’s crop season.
Fallout Shelters Designated
Three new fallout shelters have been designated in Pulaski County. They are the old Parker Cave on the Elsworth Allen farm on South 27, the Number 2 Southern Railway Tunnel at Burnside and the Somerset Clinic Building. With the three new designations, this increases the total fallout shelters to eight. Most are in downtown stores and churches.
Crane Co. Beginning to Take Shape
The center unit of the Crane Co. Ceramic Division Plant at Ferguson has begun to take shape as the steel framework has been erected. Located on the site of the old Southern Railway Shops, the plant is expected to cost about $3,000,000. Financing for construction of the building was arranged with the City of Somerset through a municipal revenue bond issue. The company has entered into a long term lease agreement with the city. Officials have not indicated the number of employees that will work at the plant.
Union Rejected by GE Employees
A majority of the employees at the Somerset Glass Plant of General Electric Company voted against being represented in collective bargaining by the International Union of Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers last week. By a vote of 34 to 29, with two employees not voting, the union was rejected Friday.
New Record Set in Lake Visitation
Annual visitation to the five completed Cumberland River reservoirs established a new record in 1962 with more than 11 million visitors recorded, it was announced this week. Old Hickory Reservoir, with 4,422,600 visitors, again topped the other four reservoirs – Lake Cumberland, Dale Hollow, Center Hill, and Cheatham. Lake Cumberland had 3,369,600 visitors.
Hospital Bulges with Patients
The number of patients that Somerset City Hospital cares for is climbing year by year, Elmer L. Crozier, hospital administrator, reported this week. The crowded conditions are prevailing again as they were before the new wing of the hospital was built. Last Wednesday, the hospital had 137 adult patients and 10 babies during the day which is 24 more adult patients than the 113 rated capacity of the hospital. During the crowded period, temporary beds were placed in the hallways on most floors and other rooms were converted into patient rooms.
Annexation Approval Given on James Addition
Somerset City Council Monday night gave first-reading approval to an ordinance to annex a section of the James Addition and took under consideration a request that another section be incorporated into the city. The section seeking annexation consists of an area along Bourne, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermillion, Summit, Vaught, and Hillview Avenue, and James Street No. 2. The council also was asked to consider extending the city’s boundaries so as to include an area along old South Highway 27 over to new U.S. 27 Truck Route southwest of the city.
Hail Elected Head of County Bar Association
The Pulaski County Bar Association Monday elected Lawrence S. Hail as its new president for 1963. He succeeds Ben D. Smith. H.K. Spear was named vice president and Mrs. Charles C. Adams was elected secretary-treasurer.
County Officials Will Seek Re-election
Three Pulaski County officials today announced that they would be candidates for re-election in the 1963 elections. Pulaski Circuit Judge R.C. Tartar, Commonwealth Attorney Russell Jones and Circuit Clerk Delvin Holt said they would seek the Republican nominations in the May primary election and re-election next November. The terms of each office are for six years.
Somerset Native Promoted at Design School
Malcolm Grear, formerly of Somerset, has been promoted to the rank of assistant professor in the fine arts division of Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, R.I. Cited was Grear’s “ability to inspire students to a high standard of work, his enthusiasm for furthering the well-being of the entire collegiate community, and his commitment to creative action within his own discipline.” Grear graduated from Somerset High School in 1949 and began a four year tour of duty in the U.S. Navy in 1950. He is married to the former Clarice Simpson of Somerset. They have two children.
Community News:
-The condition of Mrs. W. Boyd Morrow is reported as good today in the Somerset City Hospital where she has been a patient for some months.
-Jim Andy Sears, a member of the faculty at Shopville School, underwent surgery at Somerset City Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 9. He returned home Monday, Jan. 14, and is convalescing nicely.
-Due to the extreme cold weather the attendance was down to 130 in Sunday School at the East Somerset Baptist Church Sunday morning.
-Mr. Luther Pushell will return today from a stay of ten days in New York City buying merchandise for the Fair Store.
-Jill and Cindy Hornsby have been confined to their home at 144 Woodland Drive with the chicken pox.
-The regular meeting of Brownie Scout Troop 42 met at the home of its leader, Mrs. Bernard Shelton, Monday afternoon. Instruction was given in the proper manner of setting a table. Refreshments were served to the 14 Brownies by Libby Padgett.
National News:
-A 19-year-old Vermillion County, Ill., man confessed Saturday night to the double murder of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Burge, former residents of Somerset. Raymond Roe “Buddy” Long signed a confession after questioning by the Vermillion County sheriff and other officers. Mr. Burge, 74, was the son of the late James and Isabelle Burge and was born in Somerset. His wife, Eva, 69, was the daughter of Jeff D. and Mary E. Burton, also of Somerset. The two former Somerset residents were found dead at their home in Illinois Nov. 28. Both were shot, and police suspected from the beginning of their investigation that robbery was the motive for the double slaying.
-Most state and federal offices and local banks will be closed Saturday in observance of the birthday of Robert E. Lee.
Military News:
-Airman Basic Ronald L. Sears, whose wife is the former Sharlene Barnes of Ferguson, is being reassigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas for technical training as a United States Air Force communications operations specialist. Airman Sears, who completed the first phase of his military training at Lackland AFB, Texas, was selected for the specialized course on the basis of his interests and aptitudes. He is a 1961 graduate of Ferguson High School.
-Marine Corporal John R. Tomlinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Tomlinson of 101 White Street, Somerset, Ky., returned to Camp Pendleton, Calif., in mid-December with the Fifth Marine Expeditionary Brigade after taking part in the United States quarantine in the Caribbean. The 18,000 Navymen and Marines called from the West Coast were embarked in more than 20 ships of the Pacific Fleet Amphibious Force. The force spent 51 days at sea and visited Panama, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica.
Engagements and Weddings:
-The Rev. and Mrs. J.D. Herndon of Middletown, Ky., announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Nancy Ann Herndon, to Bobby Joe McMahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell McMahan. Miss Herndon is a graduate of Eastern High School and is a member of the junior class at Georgetown College where she is majoring in elementary education. Mr. McMahan is a graduate of Somerset High School and Georgetown College where he was vice-president of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He is employed by the Pulaski County Board of Education as physical education teacher at Shopville High School. The wedding will take place Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Beechwood Baptist Church in Louisville.
-Miss Betty Jane Waddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Waddle, became the bride of Joseph G. Richards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Richards of Columbia, Ky., in an impressive ceremony at the First Christian Church in Jellico, Tenn., at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Jan. 5. The bride chose for her wedding a ruby wool dress with black accessories and a corsage of white carnations. The bride is a graduate of Pulaski County High School, Sue Bennett College, and Eastern Kentucky State College. She is now employed as Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at Burnside High School. The groom is a graduate of Adair County High School, Lindsey Wilson College, and Union College. He is now engaged in graduate work at Eastern Kentucky State College where he will receive his M.A. degree in educational administration this summer. He, too, is employed by the Pulaski County Board of Education as Commerce teacher at Shopville High School. The couple will make their home at 204 West Mt. Vernon Street.
Obituaries:
-Jesse Artemus Bales, 67, town marshal at Science Hill, died Monday at the Somerset City Hospital where he had been a patient for 10 days. Mr. Bales was well known as a law enforcement officer in Pulaski County. He served for several years as deputy sheriff. The son of the late David and Almeda Poynter Bales, he was born Aug. 18, 1895. He was married to Zula Rainey Sept. 7, 1916. Mr. Bales had been a member of the Flat Lick Baptist Church for 25 years. Survivors include his wife; the following children, Mrs. Alma Randall, Dahl, Robert of Cincinnati, Harold of Valley Oak, Mrs. Helen Phelps and Mrs. Ruby Phelps, both of Norwood, Ohio, Mrs. Jessie Bullock, Indianapolis, and Virgil Bales, Somerset; one sister, Mrs. Donna Reed, Covington; and two brothers, Andy of Shopville and W.P. Bales, Somerset; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday at the Flat Lick Baptist Church with the Rev. Boyd Godby and the Rev. Morris Gaskin officiating. Burial was in the Barnesburg Cemetery.
-Mrs. Eva Leno Swearingen, 83, of Route 1, Science Hill, died Tuesday. She was the mother of Orville Swearingen, principal of Somerset Central Junior High School and former Pulaski County School System superintendent, Col. Victor Swearingen, retired U.S. Army, Washington, D.C., and Charles Swearingen, also of Washington, D.C. Funeral services were held today at the Science Hill Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Coolidge Grant and the Rev. Roscoe McCloud officiating. Burial was in the Science Hill Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Pulaski County, Eubank and Somerset High boast the top three scorers in the county at the midway mark of the 1962-63 basketball season. David Stringer, spring-legged senior for the Pulaski Maroons, is rolling along at an 18.3 points per game clip, with Eubank star Brent Tackett averaging 18.1 in second place. Kenny Gibbs, 6’ 7” senior for the Briar Jumpers, is third in the county with a 17.6 mark. The top 14 scorers in the county are: Stringer, Tackett, Gibbs, Winston Roy, Nancy, 16.3; Loyal Wesley, Eubank, 15.7; Carl Minton, Ferguson, 14.7; Bobby Dutton, Pulaski County, 14.5; Larry Stephens, Ferguson, 12.3; Jerry Girdler, Somerset, 12.1; Eldridge LaFavers, Ferguson, 11.5; Bobby Kidd, Somerset, 11.0; Jerry Wallace, Ferguson, 11.3; Eddie Hamilton, Pulaski County, 10.9; and Ray Bryant, Burnside, 10.9.
-Among those who attended the Somerset-Frankfort basketball game at Frankfort Tuesday night were: Mr. and Mrs. O’Leary Meece, Mrs. Robert N. McLeod, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Patterson, Max Lancaster and Larry Lancaster, Roy Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kidd, Mr. and Mrs. William Cooper, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs, Mr. and Mrs. Elsworth Allen, and Mr. and Mrs. Max Flynn.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Kentucky Utilities Company – Electric cooking is flameless and clean! Look, Mom! No soot!
-Citizens Chevrolet Company – S. Main Street. No wonder Chevrolet is so popular with a choice like this: the luxurious Jet-Smooth Chevrolet, lively low-priced Chevy II, sporty rear-engine Corvair, and two new versions of America’s only all-out sports car, Corvette.
-Jasper Woodland Trailer Park – Park by day, week, or month in all-modern trailer park with shade trees, laundromat, grocery store, and city water supplied.
-Somerset Undertaking Co., Inc. – Somerset’s oldest funeral home, a part of this community for over 40 years. Kenneth Gibbs, manager.
-Garrett’s Tailor Shop – 113 Market Street. January Special: Extra pants for $5 when ordered with suit or topcoat.
-The Somerset Journal – N. Maple Street. Our staff of experienced workmen can handle your printing from the idea to the finished job. Call us when you need letterheads, envelopes, statements, business forms, catalogs, posters, publications, sale bills, photostats or rubber stamps.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale: 169-acre farm, two miles east of Burnside. Improvements consist of two sets of buildings, has good water system, electric heat. Can be used as two farms or sold as a whole. Has good lake frontage and could be used as an investment. Pulaski Insurance and Real Estate Co., Ralph W. Eller, owner. 36 North Public Square.
-For rent: Seven room house, hot and cold water, located two miles west of Nancy.
Showing This Week at the Kentucky Theatre and the Virginia Theatre:
It’s Only Money – I Like Money – The Chapman Report – The War Lover – Cole Younger, Gunfighter – Bridge to the Sun – The Magic Sword – Follow That Dream – Lone Texan – Five Weeks in a Balloon – Payroll – Sword of the Conqueror – Third of a Man
