Today marks the first day of school for primary and secondary school students in the Pulaski County area. Pulaski County, Somerset, Somerset Christian and Science Hill all opened their doors early Wednesday morning to welcome back their students for the 2022-2023 school year.
With nearly 11,000 students and almost 700 school staff members, the first day of school is always a big day in the local area.
Nearly 20% of the county’s total population walked through a classroom door today. If you factor in the number family and friends of all those students, today was a significant day for almost the entire population of Pulaski County.
And while a few remnants of Covid-related guidelines are still in place on the local school grounds, the schools are back to a more normal existence than it was a few years ago.
For many, today marks the end of the summer fun, and the beginning of a new adventure of learning and teaching.
For the kindergarten children, their first day school is the beginning of a new adventure of education, and the start of an odyssey that will define the rest of their lives.
For the high school seniors, it is their first day of their last year in the secondary school setting. In about nine months, hundreds of high school seniors will walk out of their respective school buildings for the final time – ready to meet the challenges of their future adulthood.
Today bus drivers, school administrators, and other school staff members prepared themselves and their tools of the trade for a new wave of students.
Today social media will be flooded with ‘first day of school’ pictures. Donned in new clothes and a gleam in their eyes, thousands of young pupils made their way from the front door of their home to the hallways of their school.
Today several new teachers took to the task of teaching their initial group of eager students. and after many long years of sitting behind a teacher’s desk, several educators prepared to soak in their remaining days of the education experience before their retirement.
Today is a good day.
Welcome back to all students and educators. Have a great school year.
