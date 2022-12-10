Third Friday Folk @ the Cooper Community Arts Center finishes the 2022 season on Friday, December 16th, at 7PM, with performances by two of Somerset’s most well-liked and talented musical acts, the harmonica wizard and all-around great entertainer Tommy Cate, and the acoustic music ensemble Pleasant Company.
The monthly 3rd Friday Folk began in March 2015 for the purpose of providing a performance and listening room for traditional and original folk and roots music in Somerset. Each monthly concert brings together regional and national performers along with local musical artists.
Tommy Cate is well known in Somerset and beyond for many reasons. He is a harmonica virtuoso, geologist, Santa Claus portrayer, gospel music hour host, singer, entertainer, and all around community treasure. He will be performing songs and telling stories which celebrate the season.
Pleasant Company is a five-member instrumental ensemble based in Somerset, KY, consisting of Carrie Altmaier on flute, Carol Esch on hammered dulcimer, Elizabeth Loiacono on piano, William McNeil on violin, and John McQueary on guitar. This magical combination of accomplished musicians performs across Kentucky and has released two CDs. Pleasant Company’s music weaves both contemporary and traditional Scottish, Irish, English, and American folk music into a seamless presentation.
Third Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.00.The music goes from 7 to 9 PM. For more information and/or directions, call Joe LaMay at 606-305-6741.
