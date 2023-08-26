Tree Week is a week-long celebration of trees and all that trees provide humans, other creatures, and the environment. Trees reduce stormwater runoff, cool cities, filter air and water pollutants, store carbon dioxide, and help improve mental health and well-being.
The committee has been hard at work planning some great activities for 2023 Tree Week, which runs October 7-15.
Community involvement is key to these Tree Week activities and we hope that you or an organization you’re involved in will be part of it too.
We invite civic organizations, school groups, county parks, scouts, artists, birders, and anyone else to be part of the celebration by hosting your own event.
Events can be (but not limited to);
Tree planting/mulching
Hikes or tours
Leading a bio-blitz (using iNaturalist) in an area
Bird-watching walks
Scavenger hunts
Invasive plant ID
Read and discuss tree-themed books
Wellness walks
Tree-themed lessons, crafts, or activities
Doing anything under or around or about trees!
Tree Week in Pulaski County this year is going to be great with your involvement!
If you’d like to host a Tree Week event in Pulaski Co, please fill out the form here: https://forms.gle/3J3zTDoXe7uWb8KT6. Your Tree Week event will be posted on the Pulaski County Tree Week webpage: https://pulaski.ca.uky.edu/program-areas/horticulture/tree-week
You can access both links above by going to the Pulaski County Extension website at pulaski.ca.uky.edu.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service at 606-679-6361.
Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook and follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and follow us on YouTube at Pulaski County Horticulture.
If you’d like to receive our home horticulture newsletter, go to the Pulaski County Extension website, and click on ‘Horticulture’ program area.
September 20 learn All About Asters at the Pulaski Co Extension office at 4:30pm. Registration is required — -go to our website and click on ‘Events’.
September 26 is the last session of the Raised Bed Gardening Series. Winter gardening will be the topic. Program starts at 6pm at the Pulaski Co Extension office.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $8 per bale (50 and over, $7 per bale). It can be purchased during office hours 9am to 4pm Monday – Friday.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.