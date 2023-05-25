TTAI met with scholarship recipients of the TTAI Community Workforce Development Scholarship established for students interested in pursuing a technical program at Somerset Community College. Students are selected from the four high schools in Pulaski County. Front row left to right: Ivan Tsuchiya, TTAI Assistant Vice President; Kenny Maeda, North America President; Conner Ledbetter, SWHS graduate and future SCC engineering student; Ian Dunlap, SWHS graduate and future SCC engineering student; Austin Hood, PCHS graduate and future SCC Diesel Technology student; and Cindy Clouse, SCC Vice President of Advancement. Back row left to right: Jarritt Sharpe, TTAI Assistant Vice President of Manufacturing; Jeremy Ballard, TTAI General Manager-Production Division; Jeff Horn, TTAI General Manager-Engineering/Facilities; Stephen Fitzpatrick, TTAI General Manager-Quality/EHS; and Michael Morgan, TTAI Manager-General Affairs.