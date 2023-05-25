Four students from Pulaski County received the TTAI Community Workforce Development Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College this fall. The scholarship was established in November 2021 to give attention to the technical programs needed in our community. Donnie Slagle, Vice President of Administration at TTAI said, “We need a workforce that is prepared with the appropriate soft skills, technical skills and work ethic to meet our business needs. This is one small way that we can help advance workforce development in our community.”
The $1,000 semester scholarships are awarded each year to four students, selected from the four local high schools and is renewable each semester. The scholarship can be used for tuition, books and other educational expenses with the following selection criteria:
Recent graduate from one of the four high schools
Resident of Pulaski County
Recipient needs to be enrolled in a technical program including health sciences
Recipient must maintain a 2.5 GPA to continue on the scholarship for the next semester
On May 22, the scholarship award winners met with TTAI executives and received a tour of the facility along with a discussion about their future plans and opportunities at TTAI. The four scholarship award winners are: Ian Dunlap who graduated from Southwestern High School and plans to major in engineering. Conner Ledbetter graduated from Southwestern High School and plans to major in engineering. Austin Hood graduated from Pulaski County High School and plans to major diesel technology. Skyler Wiles graduated from Somerset High School and plans to major in Automotive Technology.
Dr. Carey Castle, Somerset Community College President commented, “We are so appreciative of TTAI for establishing this scholarship. TTAI is a wonderful community partner and we commend them for offering these scholarships to students who are interested in a technical program. There is no better way to change a person’s life and the success of our community than through education.”
To learn more about establishing a scholarship or giving to Somerset Community College, contact Cindy Clouse, vice president of advancement at cindy.clouse@kctcs.edu or call 606-451-6618.
