LEXINGTON — Somerset-Pulaski County manufacturer Toyotetsu America (TTAI) has been named 2022 Manufacturer of the Year in the large manufacturer category.
The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) announced award winners at a luncheon Oct. 20 in Lexington.
“Manufacturing is a critical part of the Kentucky economy, not only sustaining high-wage, family-supporting careers and contributing billions to our economic growth but also providing the tools and technology that ensure Kentucky is an economic leader,” said KAM President and CEO Frank Jemley. “We are proud to recognize these individuals and companies for their impact on the state.”
TTAI manufactures a wide variety of auto parts and is a major employer in the area providing opportunities for thousands of individuals with job stability, world-class benefits, and career advancement. The company was given the award for its continued innovation, dedication to quality and support of its local community.
In the last year, TTAI opened an all-new career center and shifted its hiring strategy to include significantly more direct hires. The shift has allowed new employees quicker access to benefits, more advancement, and training opportunities and in turn, builds better leaders for the company in the future. A continuous focus on quality and improvement in its products has led to TTAI receiving the “Excellent Quality Award” from Toyota 2 years in a row.
TTAI is committed to improving the environment through innovation in production methods and equipment. Moving from hot stamping to cold stamping has reduced energy consumption and wastewater and led to lighter and stronger parts. TTAI is working towards a 30 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.
Not only do its employees volunteer and support many local community organizations but TTAI is an advocate for manufacturing in the region by partnering with and sponsoring many initiatives including KY-FAME and $1,000 dollar scholarships for graduates of four local high schools.
Other 2022 Manufacturer of the Year Award winners presented by Brown-Forman Corporation include:
Hallway Feeds, 2022 Manufacturer of the Year, Small Manufacturer Category
Evonik Corporation, 2022 Manufacturer of the Year, Mid-Size Manufacturer Category
“We congratulate the winners of the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year Awards and thank them for their contributions to Kentucky’s economy. Having these companies in Kentucky showcases how much manufacturing means to our Commonwealth,” said Dan Naes, director of Brown-Forman Distillery Operations.
Adapted from Kentucky Association of Manufacturers official award press release.
