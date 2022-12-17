We are working our way through the archives of December 2002 this month. If you’re like me, you’re seeing that 20 years wasn’t such a long time ago – yet so much has changed!
Twenty years ago, we were still squeezing through that tiny underpass on Monticello Street. Authorities were fighting hard against the drug problem in the area – a battle which is still underway. We were astounded by something called a “videoconference” at our rural development center. Our mall was packed with stores and shoppers. And remember when our cell phone minutes were divided into daytime and nights/weekends?
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County 20 years ago this week, from the Dec. 15-20, 2002, editions of the Commonwealth Journal.
Highway Dept. to Begin Appraisals for $17 Million Monticello Street Project
Right-of-way appraisals are scheduled to begin early next year for a new Monticello Street designed to eliminate existing traffic jams in the Johnson Block area of Somerset. The nearly 1.2 miles of four lane street will collect traffic from the current bottleneck in southern Somerset and funnel it to near the Oak Hill Road intersection with U.S. 27. A four-lane bridge will overpass the double Norfolk-Southern railroad tracks and bypass the dangerous, restricted railroad underpass on existing Monticello Street. The weather-worn concrete supported railroad underpass constructed in 1904 will remain for pedestrian use only.
Robinson Milling Owners Want Underpass Kept Open
Charles Stevenson who, with his brother Anthony, owns Robinson Milling Company on Monticello Street, worries that his business will suffer severely if the Monticello Street railroad underpass… is closed to vehicular traffic as has been proposed. The business… is faced with the possibility of watching its traffic flow dwindle to 18 cars a day from the 18,000 that now pass by. … Stevenson estimated that about 2,000 bushels of grain continue to be processed at the mill each day. … The mill was built in 1904 by the Curtis brothers.
Bids Open Tomorrow for KY 90 Bridge
Bids will be opened in Frankfort … for the major portion of a new four lane bridge and approaches across Cumberland Lake on KY 90 west of Burnside. The modernistic bridge will be part of a massive road improvement project that includes a cloverleaf intersection at the busy junction of U.S. 27, KY 90 and KY 1247.
Lengthy Probe Leads to 50 Drug Indictments
A seven-month undercover investigation led to the indictments of 50 Pulaski County residents on drug charges, with 18 in custody by Friday afternoon. Carrying sealed indictments from the Pulaski Circuit Court, agents and law enforcement officials began knocking on doors at 7 a.m. Friday.
Arrests Lead to Seizure of $10K Worth of Drugs
Ten thousand dollars’ worth of prescription drugs were seized following two arrests Thursday at Briar Bowl Bowling Alley. A two-month investigation by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force led to the arrest of (a 22 year old and a 31 year old) as the two engaged in a drug transaction in the bowling alley parking lot. … Seized in the investigation were … Oxycontin, Percocet, and Xanax.
Rogers Hopes New Videoconferencing Capabilities Will Help Region Overcome Barriers of Time, Distance
Congressman Hal Rogers… joined The Center for Rural Development for the grand opening of new CenterNet sites… in a four-way videoconference. … “Thanks to this state-of-the-art technology, I can say it’s good to see you this morning even though we’re separated by the hills and hollers,” Rogers said. “This very process indicates that the new information age is upon us. … It’s going to affect how we educate our children, how we run our businesses, how we train our workers, how we enrich our minds.”
State Sheriff’s Association Celebrates Catron’s Life
Pulaski County Sheriff’ Sam Catron was honored posthumously during a ceremony at the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s annual conference on Dec. 14, eight months after his death. … The award was presented to Catron’s mother, Jennie Rachel Catron, and his brother, Lewis Catron.
In Other News:
-W. Science Hill – Tommy Phelps, son of Wendell Phelps of Somerset, and Sandy of Waynesburg, left Monday, Nov. 11, for Tennessee then to Fort Knox where he will be stationed in the Army.
-WKU student Adam Richardson of Somerset has accepted membership in Golden Key International Honour Society. … (The society) is a non-profit academic honors organization that provides academic recognition, leadership opportunities, community service, career networking and scholarships. Membership into the society is by invitation only to the top 15 percent of juniors and seniors in all fields of study.
Wedding Announcement:
Jessica Floyd and Christopher Blevins were united in marriage in the afternoon of May 31, 2002, at 6:30 o’clock at Eubank Community Park. … Jessica is the daughter of Gary and Leda Floyd of Eubank. Chris is the son of Tony Blevins of Science Hill and Claudius Blevins of Eubank. … Jessica is a 1996 graduate of Pulaski County High School and a 2001 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. She is employed at Science Hill Independent School as a primary special needs teacher. Chris is a graduate of Pulaski County High School and is self-employed with Bee Green Lawn and Landscaping. The couple took a trip to Hawaii on their honeymoon. They will reside at their home in Eubank.
Obituary:
Olga Wilson, 94, South Richardson Drive, Somerset, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2002, at Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset. She was born in the Nancy community Aug. 23, 1908, daughter of the late Eugene “Tuck” Lester and Martha LouEmma Burdine. She was the former owner and operator of Crestview Nursing Home, a former school teacher, and member of Nancy Homemakers, Goodwill Homemakers and White Oak Baptist Church, Nancy. She also served on the board of the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Association. … Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Pulaski County Maroons girls’ basketball team opened the first round of the Berea Holiday Classic with a 75-57 win over the Western Hills Wolverines on Tuesday. … All five Pulaski starters ended in double figures led by Victoria Link and Tarah Combs with 18 points each. … Susanna Todd added 15 points. … Rachel Redmond and Brianna Bargo each had 10 points.
-The Pulaski County Maroons boys’ basketball team took on the Todd County Central Rebels at the Long John Silver Invitation at Barren County High School Thursday. The Maroons lost 64-56. Pulaski’s Brandon Wilson led all players in scoring with 24 points.
-The Southwestern Warriors girls basketball team earned its first win Thursday night. The 1-6 Warriors defeated the 1-7 Middlesboro Yellowjackets 70-29 in the losers’ bracket of the Berea Holiday Classic. Southwestern was led by senior forward Dawn Davidson (who) had 17 points and 13 rebounds. … Kacie Byers added 16 points for the Warriors.
-Hillary Ross, a 2000 Pulaski County graduate, helped the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters to a win Thursday. LMU defeated Maryville College (Tenn.) 86-68. … Ross, a junior, had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three assists, two blocks and two steals.
-The Somerset Briar Jumper boys basketball team played three outstanding quarters against the tradition rich Corbin Redhounds on Friday. But the fourth quarter didn’t go well and the Redhounds left the Briar Patch with a 69-54 win. Somerset was led in scoring by sophomore Nathan Bray with 15 points.
-Athlete of the Week: Madison Flowers, Sophomore, Somerset High School girls’ basketball.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Dash on in to Somerset Mall. Over 30 stores for your Christmas shopping needs: Bath & Body Works – Belk – Bookland – Calendar Club – C&H Rauch Jewelers – Citizens National Bank – Claire’s – Class Act – Dawahare’s – Friedmans Jewelers – Fun Tunnel – General Nutrition Center – Hibbett Sports – Horner-Rausch Optical – JCPenney – Jubilee Communications – Maurice’s – Peanut Hut – Radio Shack – Regis Hairstylists – Sears Portrait Studio – Shoe Sensation – Show Off Shirts – Showplace Cinemas – Snacks N Such – Somerset Cellular – Sound Shop – Taco Casa – The Gold & Silver Mine – Tumbleweed Restaurant – Tupperware – Underground Attitude – Victorian Gift Box.
-Jubilee Communications – Grand Central Place. 300 anytime minutes/3,000 night and weekend minutes for $29.99/month.
-Cumberland Foot and Ankle Center, Dr. Jonathan Moore, D.P.M., M.S., would like to welcome you to its new location, 110 Hardin Lane, Suite 3.
-Lake Cumberland Funeral Home – New addition opening in Spring 2003.
-Eagles Nest Golf Shop – Golf club clearance now through Dec. 22. All major brands included.
In the Classifieds:
-For Rent – Haley Street, two-bedroom, washer/dryer hookup, $335/month plus electric, deposit, lease.
-For Rent – Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, Bradworth Place, College Street. Outstanding townhouse, $495/month.
-For Sale – Great buy, great location in Grande Estates. Owners moving out of state. Beautiful three year old brick home with two car garage, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with bonus room. Master bath has jacuzzi tub with separate shower, tile floor, walk in closets. Nice half acre corner lot. City water, sewage. Gas heat. $132,900.
-For Sale – 1994 Jeep Wrangler, 78,000 miles, lots of extras, $7,500.
-Newly opened ADT Security office seeking experienced sales reps, but will train if necessary. Top pay.
Showing this week at Showplace Cinemas:
Analyze That – Santa Clause 2 – Star Trek Nemesis – Maid in Manhattan – Hot Chick – Drumline – Die Another Day – Treasure Planet – Eight Crazy Nights – Harry Potter – The Lord of the Rings – Wild Thornberrys – Two Weeks’ Notice
Holiday Recipe Easy Day Before Casserole
Submitted by Jane Meece, Science Hill
2 cups chicken, cooked and chopped (substitutes: ham or turkey)
8 oz. macaroni, uncooked
8 oz. Velveeta cheese, diced
1 small onion, diced
2 oz. pimentos
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 cups milk
4 oz. mushroom pieces, drained
1 can water chestnuts, sliced and drained
Mix all ingredients together. Place in a buttered 9x13 inch casserole dish. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake one hour. Serves 6-8.
