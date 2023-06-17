Two board members have been recognized for their leadership and dedicated service to The Center for Rural Development and the residents of Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
In April, U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) recognized retiring board members Clay Parker Davis and James “Jim” Lacy on the House floor for their leadership roles in helping to establish and support the mission of The Center.
“When I consider the individuals who made the biggest impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky over the last four decades, I count Clay Davis and Jim Lacy among those who invested a great wealth of wisdom and worked tirelessly to make our region a better place to live,” Rogers said in a tribute to the leaders before Congress and recorded in the Congressional Record.
At the time The Center opened in 1996, Davis was board chairman. Lacy had retired from a long-standing career in education when he began his tenure on the board that same year. Both have remained dedicated advisors for more than 25 years.
“Clay and Jim truly exemplify what it means to serve others and have dedicated their lives to creating a better way of life for the residents we serve in Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center. “As two of our original board members, their dedication and support have been exemplary. It has been an honor to work with these leaders as they leave a legacy of service for the next generation.” Each was presented with a framed copy of a board resolution honoring them as founding board members and a plaque for their service.
Davis served as President and CEO at Citizens National Bank for 35 years until his retirement in 2007. Lacy was a teacher, coach, administrator, and school superintendent serving the students and families of Wolfe County for nearly 30 years.
To learn more about The Center and its innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture, visit www.centertech.com. For questions or to reserve event space, please call 606-677-6000 or email lglover@centertech.com or dhines@centertech.com.
